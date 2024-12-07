Annatoria Captures the Spirit of Christmas in Her “Hark Now Hear” Visualiser



Gospel artist Annatoria has released the visualiser for “Hark Now Hear,” a song from her album “Present Jesu.”

Directed by Dave and produced by Manuchie, the video perfectly brings the song’s message to life.

With heartfelt lyrics like “You came down as a baby, fighting our battles daily… It’s time to celebrate, lift up your hands and praise, the King was born,” Annatoria reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas—celebrating Jesus’ birth and the hope He brings.

The visualiser radiates joy and worship, making it a must-watch and a beautiful addition to your Christmas playlist.

Watch it below: