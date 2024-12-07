Titi Oyinsan Talks Persistence, Love & 20-Year Media Career on #WithChude

For over 20 years, Titi Oyinsan has been one of Nigeria’s most popular voices in broadcasting. She began her journey at just 17 and is now the lead anchor of “Wake Up Nigeria” on TVC—a career path that’s nothing short of inspiring.

Titi’s story began in 2003 with little idea of where her love for the media would take her. Fast forward two decades, and she’s not only a TV host but also a radio presenter, producer, and author. But her rise hasn’t been without its challenges.

On #WithChude, Titi shared a pivotal moment that shaped her career. Early on, she auditioned for “New Dawn,” the talk show hosted by Funmi Iyanda, but didn’t get the role. That rejection could have crushed her, but instead, it became her driving force. “I became determined,” she said. “I promised myself I would have my own talk show. I would host my own breakfast show, and one day, I would be on my own magazine cover.”

It was a turning point that fuelled her ambition and helped her carve out the remarkable 20-year career she’s known for today.

Titi also let us in on a sweet story about how she met her husband, Gbemileke Oscar Oyinsan. At the time, she was at Soundcity, and he was with Showtime Africa. They first crossed paths on a red carpet, where he happened to be the last person she interviewed. After the event, a torrential rainstorm left the area flooded. Gbemileke stepped in to help, carrying her to her crew’s bus. From that moment, they became inseparable, and today, they share a beautiful life with their two children.

Titi Oyinsan’s journey is proof that perseverance, hard work, and a dream can take you far.

Watch her full interview below to hear more about her incredible story: