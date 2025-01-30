After Years of Interviewing Others, Chude Jideonwo Finally Tells His Own Story on #WithChude

Chude Jideonwo is marking 25 years in media, but this time, he’s in the hot seat. In a special episode of #WithChude, Nigerian actress and film producer Omoni Oboli takes over as host, flipping the script on Chude for a rare, deeply personal conversation—his first in years.

For someone who has spent his career amplifying other people’s stories, turning the focus on himself wasn’t easy. But as he shared on Instagram, now feels like the right time.

For years people have been asking me, ‘What’s your own story?’ This year, I am finally saying yes and sharing a part of my story. The part I think the world needs to hear today. When my show hit its stride, I stopped saying yes to interviews because I wanted to focus on listening, hearing, and being a channel for others. I wanted to have something significant to say to the world before speaking again. I believe that time has come. I am honoured by all the people who either offered or said yes. The first special is with my sister and friend, the chart-bursting actor, producer and director — Omoni Oboli.

One of the most striking moments in the conversation is when Chude recalls a time when he hit rock bottom.

From age 15, my life had been moving up—I had never faced failure like this. Then suddenly, I realised I could fall, and fall hard. My mind wouldn’t stop thinking about the worst-case scenarios. I was afraid of what I might do to myself, so I moved into Debola’s house (his co-founder). I just needed to be around people.

He also shares an experience that made him realise just how bad things had gotten.

One day, my assistant came knocking at my door. When I didn’t answer, he had to push the door open because I had locked myself inside, shut all the windows, and just felt like I couldn’t deal with life anymore. He panicked. I panicked. That moment scared me. I didn’t know what I was capable of anymore. That was when I knew I needed help.

Chude also shared about the release of his new book, “How Depression Saved My Life” which will be out in April 2025, a memoir of his life from 2014-2024 and a journey that led him through depression, heartbreak, thoughts of suicide, quitting his job as CEO and becoming the host and creator of #WithChude.

Watch the interview below: