Tems Calls Off Kigali Concert After Learning of Rwanda-Congo Tensions

Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram

Tems has called off her Born in the Wild tour stop in Kigali, Rwanda, originally scheduled for 22 March 2025. The Grammy-winning singer and 2025 nominee made the announcement after learning about the ongoing conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tems apologised for promoting the show without knowing the situation, making it clear that she never intended to be insensitive.

So I recently promoted my show in Rwanda without realising that there is ongoing conflict between Rwanda and Congo. I never ever intend to be insensitive to real-world issues, and I sincerely apologize if this came across that way. I simply had no idea this was going on. My heart goes out to those affected. Conflict is no joke and I truly hope and pray for peace in this time.

The Kigali concert was part of her global tour supporting Born In the Wild,” her 2024 debut album. Over the past year, Tems has taken the album to fans across the world, performing in London, Paris, Norway, Germany, the US, Canada, and Australia.

