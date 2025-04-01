If You Loved Kunmie’s ‘Arike,’ You Need to See the Visuals

You have vibed to the song, now Kunmie has released the visuals for ‘Arike,’ a simple yet striking black-and-white video that lets the music do the talking.

The song is a plea, a declaration, and a promise all at once. Kunmie sings about his feelings for Arike, making it clear how much she means to him. He feels like she’s the only one who has truly captured his heart, and he’s willing to fight for her love. The line “If you leave me, I might die before my time” shows that he feels like he can’t live without her.

Watch the visuals below.