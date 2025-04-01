Odumodublvck’s Mixtape ‘The Machine Is Coming’ Is Here!

Industry machine Odumodublvck has surprised his fans with the unexpected drop of his new mixtape, ‘The Machine Is Coming.’

After an exciting lead-up, the artist kept everyone on their toes by releasing the project just two hours ahead of schedule.

With 16 tracks, the mixtape features collaborations with Victony, Vector,Falz, Ajebo Hustlers, Shallipopi, Afroselekta BBK, and more.

It also includes standout tracks like “Juju” featuring Smur Lee, Odumodublvck and Shallipopi and the “Ramadan” remix with Tolibian, Odumodublvck and BOJ, which were already fan favourites and now make their way onto this highly anticipated release.

Listen to ‘The Machine Is Coming.’ below.