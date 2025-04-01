Connect with us

Music

Odumodublvck’s Mixtape 'The Machine Is Coming' Is Here!

BN TV Music Scoop

'5IVE’ Is Almost Here! But First, Let's Turn Up the Volume on ‘Timeless’

BN TV Music

Oxlade Takes It Back to the Beginning in ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa’

BN TV Music

Onos Ariyo’s "Adoration" is a Celebration of God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Jacob Banks’ Soulful Performance of “A Tree Never Waters Itself” on COLORS

BN TV Music Scoop

Joeboy & Olamide Are Living Large & Loving Hard in ‘Free of Charge’

BN TV Comedy Music Scoop

Lasisi Elenu, Veekee James, Ariyiike Dimples & Officer Woos Bring the Laughs in This Hilarious Kiekie Unscripted Episode

BN TV Music

Amapiano Vibes Only! Ten Hits to Get Your Weekend Started

Music

Joé Dwèt Filé’s "4 Kampé" Remix with Burna Boy Is the Link-Up We Didn’t Know We Needed

BN TV Music

Bella Shmurda Cruises Through Love and Reflection in "Verily" Video

Music

Odumodublvck’s Mixtape ‘The Machine Is Coming’ Is Here!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Industry machine Odumodublvck has surprised his fans with the unexpected drop of his new mixtape, ‘The Machine Is Coming.’

After an exciting lead-up, the artist kept everyone on their toes by releasing the project just two hours ahead of schedule.

With 16 tracks, the mixtape features collaborations with Victony, Vector,Falz, Ajebo Hustlers, Shallipopi, Afroselekta BBK, and more.

It also includes standout tracks like “Juju” featuring Smur Lee, Odumodublvck and Shallipopi and the “Ramadan” remix with Tolibian, Odumodublvck and BOJ, which were already fan favourites and now make their way onto this highly anticipated release.

Listen to ‘The Machine Is Coming.’ below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php