Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

'5IVE’ Is Almost Here! But First, Let's Turn Up the Volume on ‘Timeless’

BN TV Cuisine

If You Love Good Food, This Crispy Onion & Garlic Potato Dish Is Calling

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Watch Oluwadolarz Get Real on Fame, Comedy & Fatherhood with Amanda Dara

BN TV Scoop

Would You Let Kiekie’s Tailor Oran Make Your AMVCA Dress? She'd Rather Breakdance

BN TV

Turn Leftover Stew into a Delicious Spaghetti Jollof with This Easy Recipe from Meg’s Cuisine

BN TV Music

Oxlade Takes It Back to the Beginning in ‘Olaitan Olaoluwa’

BN TV Music

Onos Ariyo’s "Adoration" is a Celebration of God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Watch Jacob Banks’ Soulful Performance of “A Tree Never Waters Itself” on COLORS

BN TV

This Vegetable Soup Recipe from Uzoms Kitchen Goes Well with Any Swallow or Rice

BN TV Music Scoop

Joeboy & Olamide Are Living Large & Loving Hard in ‘Free of Charge’

BN TV

‘5IVE’ Is Almost Here! But First, Let’s Turn Up the Volume on ‘Timeless’

Before Davido’s 5IVE arrives, let’s revisit the unforgettable Timeless album released two years ago.

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo credit: Davido/Instagram

April 18 is almost here, and the excitement around Davido’s upcoming ‘5IVE is palpable.

But before we dive into this new era, let’s take a moment to reflect on what his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless,’ brought us two years ago today.

After taking a break from the spotlight, Davido returned with a 17-track masterpiece that was nothing short of legendary. With instant hits like ‘Unavailable,’ ‘Over Dem,’ ‘Feel,’ ‘No Competition,’ and ‘Away,’ ‘Timeless’ quickly became the soundtrack to everything. It was nearly impossible to scroll through social media without seeing dance challenges or hearing these tracks playing everywhere you went, whether out in public, at the bar, or just hanging with friends. And, two years on, we’re still enjoying them.

Now, with ‘5IVE’ on the horizon, Davido has already dropped singles like ‘Still Be There,’ ‘Funds,’ and ‘Awuke,’  giving us a sneak peek of what’s to come. Plus, his highly anticipated tour kicks off on April 5, making stops in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Paris.

A new chapter is unfolding, but before we turn the page, let’s hit play on our top 5 track from ‘Timeless’ once more.

Over Dem

Unavailable

Feel

No Competition

Away

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php