‘5IVE’ Is Almost Here! But First, Let’s Turn Up the Volume on ‘Timeless’

April 18 is almost here, and the excitement around Davido’s upcoming ‘5IVE‘ is palpable.

But before we dive into this new era, let’s take a moment to reflect on what his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless,’ brought us two years ago today.

After taking a break from the spotlight, Davido returned with a 17-track masterpiece that was nothing short of legendary. With instant hits like ‘Unavailable,’ ‘Over Dem,’ ‘Feel,’ ‘No Competition,’ and ‘Away,’ ‘Timeless’ quickly became the soundtrack to everything. It was nearly impossible to scroll through social media without seeing dance challenges or hearing these tracks playing everywhere you went, whether out in public, at the bar, or just hanging with friends. And, two years on, we’re still enjoying them.

Now, with ‘5IVE’ on the horizon, Davido has already dropped singles like ‘Still Be There,’ ‘Funds,’ and ‘Awuke,’ giving us a sneak peek of what’s to come. Plus, his highly anticipated tour kicks off on April 5, making stops in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Paris.

A new chapter is unfolding, but before we turn the page, let’s hit play on our top 5 track from ‘Timeless’ once more.

