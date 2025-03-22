Davido Unveils Exclusive Five-City Tour Ahead of ‘5IVE’ Album Drop

Afrobeats superstar Davido is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated fifth studio album, ‘5IVE,’ and he’s treating fans to something special. The four-time Grammy nominee has announced a series of five intimate concerts across the UK, Europe, and North America, where he will perform the new album live alongside some of his biggest hits.

Fans in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Paris, and London are in for an unforgettable experience as Davido brings his signature energy to intimate venues in these major cities.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the news with an exciting message:

30BG, get ready! Starting Thursday, March 27th at 10am local time, get your tickets to see me live…

The tour kicks off on April 5 in Los Angeles at The Roxy Theatre, followed by a show in New York at Bowery Ballroom on April 7. Next, Davido heads to Atlanta’s Terminal West on April 10, before crossing the Atlantic for a Paris performance at La Machine du Moulin Rouge on April 15. The tour wraps up in London at Exhibition on April 17.

‘5IVE’ follows the success of his last album, ‘Timeless,’ which featured collaborations with Musa Keys, Focalistic, and Asake. In the lead-up to the album’s release, Davido has already dropped three singles: ‘Still Be There,’ ‘Funds’ featuring Odumodublvck and Chike, and ‘Awuke’ featuring YG Marley.