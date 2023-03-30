It’s Finally Here! Listen to Davido’s “Timeless” Album

Nigerian superstar singer and performer, Davido has released his much-anticipated album “Timeless.”

This album houses 17 tracks and features Nigerian artists like The Cavemen, Fave, Asake, Beninese-French singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, South African music producer/DJ Musa Keys, and Jamaican dancehall/reggae singer Dexta Daps. Tracks 3 (In The Garden) and 14 (Picasso) feature DMW’s latest additions, Morravey and Logos Olori.

Also appearing on the album is the Focalistic-assisted track “Champion Sound,” which was released in 2021.

