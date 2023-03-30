Connect with us

Music

It’s Finally Here! Listen to Davido’s “Timeless” Album

Music

New Music: Purple Maley - 2 AM (Lagos)

Music

New Video: Sho The Icon - Duro

Music

New Music + Video: Falz & Vector - Yakubu

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Kuami Eugene feat. Rotimi — Cryptocurrency

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Davido Confirms He & Chioma are Officially Married! ❤️

BN TV Music

Davido Dishes on New Music, DMW 2.0, His Fans & a Timeless Concert in New Interview with Kie Kie

Music

Asake, Fave, Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, The Cavemen – Davido’s “Timeless” is Star-Studded | See the Tracklist

Music Sweet Spot

“God gave me an amazing pre-birthday gift" - Skales Welcomes His First Child

BN TV Music

Wizkid drops "Money & Love" Music Video

Music

It’s Finally Here! Listen to Davido’s “Timeless” Album

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian superstar singer and performer, Davido has released his much-anticipated album “Timeless.”

This album houses 17 tracks and features Nigerian artists like The Cavemen, Fave, Asake, Beninese-French singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, South African music producer/DJ Musa Keys, and Jamaican dancehall/reggae singer Dexta Daps. Tracks 3 (In The Garden) and 14 (Picasso) feature DMW’s latest additions, Morravey and Logos Olori.

Also appearing on the album is the Focalistic-assisted track “Champion Sound,” which was released in 2021.

Incase you missed his recent interview, watch it here.

Stream here.

Listen below:

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php