Angélique Kidjo Makes History as the First African Artist to Join the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Angélique Kidjo is making history. The five-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer, often called “Africa’s premiere diva” by TIME Magazine, is set to become the first African artist ever to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Known for her powerful voice, genre-blending music and electric stage presence, Kidjo will be honoured in the Recordings category alongside global stars like Miley Cyrus, The Clark Sisters, and more. The honour recognises her decades of groundbreaking work in music and her role in sharing African sound and culture with the world.

The announcement came during a live press conference at Ovation Hollywood, where the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the Walk of Fame Class of 2026—a list of 35 artists across music, film, television, live theatre and sports entertainment.

“We are excited to announce the newest selections of 35 esteemed individuals who will be enshrined onto the Walk of Fame,” said Peter Roth, former CEO of Warner Bros. Television and chair of the selection committee. “These talented individuals have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment, and we are thrilled to honour them with this well-deserved recognition.”

Other stars who will be honoured alongside Kidjo include Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore (Film), Chef Gordon Ramsay (Television), and Shaquille O’Neal (Sports Entertainment).

The date for the unveiling ceremony is yet to be announced, but the celebration has already begun.