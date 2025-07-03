Toke Makinwa’s Look Has Us Taking Notes | Yes to Yellow Nails, Plum Top & Side-Swept Waves

This look on Toke Makinwa has us full-on grinning with joy. It’s giving everything it needs to, and we’re already pulling out our style moodboards for the weekend and taking notes. Yellow acrylic nails? Yes, please. A deep plum ribbed long-sleeved V-neck top? Noted. And the hair? We’ve got that saved already — voluminous, jet black, side-swept waves with lustrous curls that bring in that vintage Hollywood flair we can’t get enough of.

Now let’s talk makeup. It’s soft yet bold, with glowing skin, perfectly sculpted brows, glossy nude lips, and a pop of bright yellow in the inner corners of her eyes that beautifully ties back to her vibrant yellow nails and hoops. Everything comes together in a way that feels fresh, fun, and just the right amount of daring.

So, what do you think? Perfect for a date night? A girls’ hangout? A quick trip to the cinema to catch Femi Adebayo’s upcoming film Her Excellency? Or maybe even just some solo time at the park with a good book and a bar of chocolate?

Whichever way you wear it, this look is a vibe, and we’re pretty sure you’re loving it just as much as we are.

See photos below.