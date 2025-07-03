Connect with us

Toke Makinwa’s Look Has Us Taking Notes | Yes to Yellow Nails, Plum Top & Side-Swept Waves

Simone Ashley Channels Futuristic Royalty in Sculpted Gold Balmain for the F1 Premiere

The Podcast You Didn’t Know You Needed as a Beauty Entrepreneur by Layo Ogunbanwo

Liquorose Is the Reason We’re Reimagining the Little Black Dress Today

Hair Laid, Diamonds On! Chioma Ikokwu’s Birthday Photos Are Pure Glam Power

Ini Dima-Okojie Is Celebrating Her Birthday In a White Suit Made for Main Characters Only

Omowunmi Dada’s Red Dress Was All the Fashion London Needed | See Photos

Metallic Gold Is Having a Moment and Sarah Jakes Roberts Is Its Muse

Tiwa Savage Just Gave Us Our Next Big Chop Inspo | See Photos

Get Your Glow On: La Roche-Posay is set for her Skin Health Pop-Up at Ikeja City Mall this June!

Toke Makinwa’s ribbed plum top, side-swept curls, and bold yellow nails prove one thing: she knows how to build a head-to-toe look worth bookmarking.
This look on Toke Makinwa has us full-on grinning with joy. It’s giving everything it needs to, and we’re already pulling out our style moodboards for the weekend and taking notes. Yellow acrylic nails? Yes, please. A deep plum ribbed long-sleeved V-neck top? Noted. And the hair? We’ve got that saved already — voluminous, jet black, side-swept waves with lustrous curls that bring in that vintage Hollywood flair we can’t get enough of.

Now let’s talk makeup. It’s soft yet bold, with glowing skin, perfectly sculpted brows, glossy nude lips, and a pop of bright yellow in the inner corners of her eyes that beautifully ties back to her vibrant yellow nails and hoops. Everything comes together in a way that feels fresh, fun, and just the right amount of daring.

So, what do you think? Perfect for a date night? A girls’ hangout? A quick trip to the cinema to catch Femi Adebayo’s upcoming film Her Excellency? Or maybe even just some solo time at the park with a good book and a bar of chocolate?

Whichever way you wear it, this look is a vibe,  and we’re pretty sure you’re loving it just as much as we are.

