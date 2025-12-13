Party with Olori-Ebi 2025: The Night Tomike Adeoye Turned Community Into Culture

Some events trend for a day, others leave a lasting impression and signal the birth of something new, something different, something capable of becoming culture. Party with Olori-Ebi has become a cultural moment, the kind that lingers on timelines, in group chats, and most importantly, in people’s memories. The 2025 edition, held on November 27 in Lagos, went beyond meeting expectations; it raised the bar on what an influencer-led community gathering can be.

What began 2 years ago as a warm tradition between Tomike Adeoye and her loyal online Family has evolved into a full-scale celebration that now draws fans, creators, celebrities, and industry heavyweights, all bonded by one thing: the unmistakable joy that follows Tomike everywhere she shows up.

The heart of this party has always been the Family- Tomike’s community of followers who connect with her beyond the screen. They arrived early, dressed like they were stepping into a wedding, a film set, and a music video all at once. The aso-ebi brief became an open challenge to outdo the last edition, and the guests rose to it. Feeds overflowed with stunning interpretations of the denim asoebi in bold detail-rich outfits that could rival any red carpet. But the real magic wasn’t in the clothes. It was in the way strangers greeted each other like old friends, how people formed circles to dance together, and how joy moved across the room like it had rehearsed.

If there was ever a doubt about the pull of the Olori-Ebi effect, the guest list ended that conversation. The room was star-studded, with familiar faces showing up out of genuine love for Tomike and the community she has built. Toke Makinwa, Veekee James Enioluwa,Toyin Abraham, Broda Shaggi. Hilda Bassey. And many more, not as celebrity guests but as people who came to dance, laugh, and soak in the atmosphere.

The music lineup was a highlight on its own. From The Loud Choir who set the tone with harmonies that pulled people off their seats, to Nasboi and Segun Johnson who turned the gathering into a carnival. Then a surprise act, Spyro with his hit songs, carrying the audience along with rhythm. What a night! Every performance felt intentional, as though curated not just to entertain, but to make people feel part of something.



One thing about Tomike’s events: people never go home empty-handed. It’s a Yoruba party standard and Olori-ebi will not be the one to abandon a good tradition. Guests won iPhones, cash prizes and home appliances in pure disbelief as they walked away with what they hadn’t expected when they dressed up for the party. The energy in those moments summed up the entire night; unpredictable, heartfelt, and overflowing with gratitude.



By the midpoint of the night, it was clear the event had outgrown the tag of “influencer party.” The production, the turnout, the balance of fans and celebrities, the scale of engagement online, all pointed to something meaningful. Shout out to the planner – LH Events, a great event does not plan itself.

Party with Olori-Ebi has become a case study in how digital communities can transcend screens and become real-life tribes. Tomike’s warmth set the tone, but the people mirrored it right back. They showed up for her, for one another, and for the joy that this gathering now symbolizes.

Sponsored Content