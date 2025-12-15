The “Oversabi Aunty” Premiere Gave Us Big Fashion Looks

Connect with us

Nothing was subtle at Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty premiere and we loved it!
Everything about the premiere of “Oversabi Aunty” had us in awe. From the synopsis alone, the film already feels like one to look forward to. Produced by Toyin Abraham, “Oversabi Aunty”  is a new comedy-drama that leans into family dynamics, centring on a meddlesome, “oversabi” aunty whose constant interference causes tension in a marriage. With a cast that includes Toyin Abraham, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Jemima Osunde, Efe Irele, Mike Ezuruonye and Queen Nwokoye, the film promises plenty of humour alongside familiar family conflicts many Nigerian homes will recognise.

While the story has us curious, the premiere itself gave us even more to talk about. When the title of a film is “Oversabi Aunty,”  you already know the fashion would not be quiet. Guests arrived dressed boldly and unapologetically, leaning fully into a sense of excess that felt fitting for the occasion. There were high, sculptural geles in all kinds of styles, shiny lace fabrics sewn into iro and buba and other creative silhouettes, as well as flowy agabadas finished with generous embroidery.

The overall mood was clear from the moment guests stepped in: nothing about the night was meant to be subtle, and that was exactly the point. Every look celebrated flair, confidence and cultural expression, and it made the premiere just as memorable as the film it was introducing.

See some of our favourite looks from the premiere below.

Jemima Osunde

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Nelly Mbonu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nnenna mbonu (@nellymbonu_)

Adesua Etomi

Mercy Eke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Efe Irele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

Kiekie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DR.NBSA (@nkechiblessingsunday)

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

 

