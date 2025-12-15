Short on Time? This Easy Christmas Cake Is Perfect for the Holidays

If Christmas is already knocking and you’re just realising you still want something homemade on the table, this cake might be exactly what you need. Easy Quick Recipes has shared a simple fruit cake that delivers all the familiar festive flavours, without the long soaking time traditional Christmas cakes are known for. It leans on fruit mince (mincemeat) to do most of the heavy lifting, giving you a rich, spiced cake that feels properly Christmassy with very little fuss.

The process is refreshingly straightforward. Butter and sugar are whisked until smooth, eggs are folded in, then flour, baking powder and vanilla follow. The real star of the show is the fruit mince, stirred through at the end to bring sweetness, spice and moisture to the batter. Once it’s poured into a lined tin, you can finish it off with a scattering of whole almonds before it goes into the oven, where it bakes slowly until your kitchen starts to smell like the holidays.

This cake is perfect for those moments when time isn’t on your side but you still want something warm and comforting on the table. Serve it plain, pair it with custard or cream, or wrap it up as a thoughtful homemade gift. It’s lighter and quicker than the classic Christmas fruit cake, but still ticks all the right festive boxes — proof that even a last-minute bake can feel special.

Watch below