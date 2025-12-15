Five Aunty Bemi London Bus Videos We Can’t Stop Watching

Connect with us

BN TV

Can’t stop watching these 5 iconic London Bus Aunty clips? Same here.
Sometimes, the internet makes room for the quiet, everyday stories that stay with you. For many people scrolling through TikTok over the past year, one of those stories has been Aunty Bemi, often seen standing beside London’s red double-decker buses, smiling, waving, and simply enjoying the moment.

Bemi Orojuogun, fondly called London Bus Aunty, started sharing these short videos as a personal tribute to her late husband. The two met on a London bus and remained happily married until he passed away from cancer. After his death, she made a promise to herself to keep living fully and joyfully, and those bus videos became her way of honouring that promise.

What began as a simple routine in East London has since grown into something much bigger. Aunty Bemi has gone on to feature in campaigns with Burberry and IKEA, work with the Mayor of London, and win TikTok UK’s Video of the Year award. Still, the videos remain the same at heart: no heavy edits, no performances, just her, her colourful headscarves, and a moment shared with the world.

Here are 5 of her most iconic bus videos that showcase her incredible journey:

 

@omo.orojeHappy weekend to you all♬ Back for Good (Radio Mix) – Take That

@omo.orojeNice ‘n’ Sweet 💃🏽🎶🍬♬ Nice n’ Sweet (feat. MOLIY) – Ciara & Oxlade

@omo.orojeBeautiful London ❤️♬ original sound – kurt

@omo.oroje “thank you for having me, I had a fantastic time. @H&M #hm #ad ♬ original sound – Bemi Orojuogun

@omo.orojeI Am Grateful 🙏🏾

♬ original sound – Bemi Orojuogun

