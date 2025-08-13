TikTok’s “London Bus Aunty” Bemi Orojuogun Stars in Burberry’s Back to the City Campaign

Connect with us

Inspired

From viral TikTok star to Burberry muse, Bemi "Bus Aunty" Orojuogun celebrates London's culture.

Photo Credit: Burberry/Instagram

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok, chances are you’ve seen her: standing in front of a passing London bus, smiling warmly into the camera, offering nothing but a warm smile and quiet presence. That’s Bemi Orojuogun, better known to her followers as “London Bus Aunty,” and now she’s taking that same charm from our phone screens straight into a Burberry campaign.

The British luxury brand’s latest project, Back to the City, is a love letter to London, and who better to star in it than the woman who’s made the city’s iconic red double-deckers her co-stars? In the campaign video, Bemi is joined by models Nora Attal, Rubuen BilanCarroll, and Libby Bennett, plus musician Jimothy Lacoste, who provides a catchy original soundtrack for the ride. Together, they turn a double-decker bus journey into a stylish tour of the capital.

For those new to her story, Bemi’s videos are more than lighthearted street clips. They’re a tribute to her late husband, whom she met on a London bus. Before he passed away last year, she promised she’d keep living life fully, and those TikTok moments are part of that promise.

Since then, her commitment to documenting buses has taken her far beyond the streets of London. She’s teamed up with brands for all sorts of creative campaigns, from a Wowcher-decorated double-decker to swapping buses for rollercoasters with Alton Towers.

 

