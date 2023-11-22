Connect with us

Thanks to Tems, We’re More Than A Little Obsessed With Burberry’s SS24 Campaign

Burberry, under the creative guidance of Daniel Lee, has introduced its captivating Spring 2024 campaign, showcasing a diverse array of icons against the backdrop of iconic London locations. Among the notable figures gracing this campaign is the acclaimed Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Tems, adding a touch of global flair to Burberry’s latest collection narrative.

 

Burberry continues its tradition of featuring influential figures as it unveils its latest spring-summer 2024 campaign. This time, the focus is on capturing the essence of sporty luxury while maintaining the unmistakable British identity that defines the brand.

For the campaign images, Tems effortlessly flaunted Burberry’s timeless style, donning a triangle green and black plaid two-piece – a chic crop top paired with a matching skirt. Complementing her ensemble, she added a touch of sophistication with a dark blue coat and a coordinating green purse.

 

A fusion of global stars, including footballer Bukayo Saka, entertainers Damon Albarn and Rachel Weisz, along with international models Amelie Steel and Jourdan Dunn, showcase a diverse tapestry of urban chic in Burberry’s Spring 2024 campaign, each frame adorned with Daniel Lee‘s reimagined Equestrian Knight logo.

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

