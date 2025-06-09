Tems Will Perform at the First-Ever FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show!

Tems is headed to the pitch, this July and she’s not coming alone. The Afrobeats artist will join Doja Cat and J Balvin to perform at the first-ever halftime show at a FIFA Club World Cup Final. For the first time, the FIFA Club World Cup final will include a halftime show and the debut lineup is as strategic as it is star-studded.

This performance isn’t merely entertainment. Curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, the show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at raising $100 million to improve educational access and youth football programmes around the world. The show, which will be streamed for free on DAZN.com, marks an intersection of sport, music, and global development efforts.

Tems, speaking about the upcoming performance, noted that it’s a chance to bring people together in a moment of unity through music and football. “We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment – to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings, and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. I can’t wait – see you at the FIFA Club World Cup final!” Tems said.

The synergy of these two global languages is at the heart of the initiative's ambition. FIFA President Gianni Infantino echoed the sentiment, calling the collaboration with Global Citizen a history-making moment. "Together, we're going to make history on a special occasion where football and music unite the world," he said. He continued, "FIFA and Global Citizen are partnering to support a powerful cause: giving every child the chance to learn, play, and dream. This show will be unforgettable—not just for its spectacle, but for the lasting impact it will make."

The FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on June 13 and will feature 32 teams from around the world, including Manchester City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Inter Miami CF.