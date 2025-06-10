Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

You’ve Got To See Timini Egbuson’s Birthday Shoot | It's All About Swagger!

Music Scoop

Tems Will Perform at the First-Ever FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show!

Culture Scoop Style

Farooq Oreagba Rocked Ojude Oba With Two Jaw-Dropping Looks | See The Photos

Culture Scoop Style

Ojude Oba Festival: Its History, Culture, and Heritage

Living Scoop Style

Veekee James Is 30 and Her Birthday Look Is Giving Main Character

Culture Scoop Style

Ojude Oba 2025 Was a Full Colour Showdown | Style, Horses & Matching Everything!

Scoop Style

Veekee James Just Turned Her 30th Birthday Countdown into a Fashion Editorial

Inspired Scoop Sports

Coco Gauff Is Your 2025 French Open Champion | Second Slam Secured!

Beauty Scoop Style

We Need to Talk About Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Entire Look | Like Now!

Culture Scoop Style

Ojude Oba 2025: What to Expect from Nigeria’s Most Glamorous Cultural Festival

Scoop

You’ve Got To See Timini Egbuson’s Birthday Shoot | It’s All About Swagger!

So fly and so grateful. Timini Egbuson celebrates his birthday with profound words and bold style in these brand-new photos.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Timini Egbuson knows how to make a birthday feel like a moment. The actor, who has built a reputation for serving looks just as easily as he delivers lines, recently dropped a series of birthday photos that remind us why we’ve always had him on our style radar.

The vibe is cool, composed, and self-aware. He wears a white collared shirt, undone just enough to feel relaxed, layered under a light blue coat with textured fabric and sharp dark trim. He pairs it with black trousers and shiny black shoes, the kind that reflect both the light and the mood. Around his neck, several necklaces, white, gold, with a few darker beads, add a quiet richness to the look. The dark shades and easy smile round things off perfectly.

But what really stands out is the energy behind the photos. In his caption, he’s not just celebrating a birthday; he’s reflecting on the growth that comes with age.

+1 and blessed – The fire doesn’t faze me anymore…
this year filled me with too much light to dim. 🌟
Grateful for the warmth, the growth, and the people who fuel my flame.

Y’all pray for me and send all the love possible 🙏

So while he looked amazing, he also reminded us that there’s something powerful about pausing to take stock of your journey—and doing it in style.

See more photos of him below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php