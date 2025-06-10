You’ve Got To See Timini Egbuson’s Birthday Shoot | It’s All About Swagger!

Timini Egbuson knows how to make a birthday feel like a moment. The actor, who has built a reputation for serving looks just as easily as he delivers lines, recently dropped a series of birthday photos that remind us why we’ve always had him on our style radar.

The vibe is cool, composed, and self-aware. He wears a white collared shirt, undone just enough to feel relaxed, layered under a light blue coat with textured fabric and sharp dark trim. He pairs it with black trousers and shiny black shoes, the kind that reflect both the light and the mood. Around his neck, several necklaces, white, gold, with a few darker beads, add a quiet richness to the look. The dark shades and easy smile round things off perfectly.

But what really stands out is the energy behind the photos. In his caption, he’s not just celebrating a birthday; he’s reflecting on the growth that comes with age.

+1 and blessed – The fire doesn’t faze me anymore…

this year filled me with too much light to dim. 🌟

Grateful for the warmth, the growth, and the people who fuel my flame. Y’all pray for me and send all the love possible 🙏

So while he looked amazing, he also reminded us that there’s something powerful about pausing to take stock of your journey—and doing it in style.

See more photos of him below