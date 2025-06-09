Connect with us

Farooq Oreagba Rocked Ojude Oba With Two Jaw-Dropping Looks | See The Photos

Tayo Odueke Stepped into Ojude Oba Like It Was Fashion Week

Ojude Oba Festival: Its History, Culture, and Heritage

Ojude Oba 2025 Was a Full Colour Showdown | Style, Horses & Matching Everything!

Ojude Oba 2025: What to Expect from Nigeria’s Most Glamorous Cultural Festival

Memphis Depay Is Serving Kente and Ghanaian Realness

Stars Stepped Out in Royalty & Elegance for AMVCAs’ Cultural Day | See Every Regal Look

Tems, Burna Boy, Ayo Edebiri & More Nigerian Stars Gave the Met Gala a Masterclass in African Style

Here’s What to Expect at AMVCA 2025 | From Icons Night to Awards Day

Nancy Isime’s Retro Yoruba Look in Buba & Iro Is Full of Culture and Cool

From classic browns to bold greens and yellows, Farooq Oreagbe showed up in style at Ojude Oba 2025 with not one, but two amazing outfits.
4 hours ago

Farooq Oreagba made a grand appearance at the Ojude Oba Festival yesterday, and not in just one look, but two. Of course, no one’s surprised, and certainly, no one’s complaining.

Widely known as the king of steeze, Farooq arrived first in a rich agbada made up of shades of brown and beige, embroidered with sharp geometric patterns in brown, gold and blue. He paired it with a brown cap and a walking stick, completing a look that turned heads, especially when he rode into the arena on a horse.

But that wasn’t all.

Farooq returned later in a second outfit, this time in bolder, more eye-catching colours. He wore a green and yellow agbada with detailed embroidery. The patterns were elaborate, swirling across the collar and sleeves in leaf-like shapes and curved lines.

He wore it with matching green trousers, the cuffs finished with yellow designs, and topped the look off with a coordinating cap in the same colour palette. Around his neck were strands of bright red beads that stood out against the green and yellow, while a gold wristwatch and dark sunglasses added the final touch.

