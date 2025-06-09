Farooq Oreagba Rocked Ojude Oba With Two Jaw-Dropping Looks | See The Photos

Farooq Oreagba made a grand appearance at the Ojude Oba Festival yesterday, and not in just one look, but two. Of course, no one’s surprised, and certainly, no one’s complaining.

Widely known as the king of steeze, Farooq arrived first in a rich agbada made up of shades of brown and beige, embroidered with sharp geometric patterns in brown, gold and blue. He paired it with a brown cap and a walking stick, completing a look that turned heads, especially when he rode into the arena on a horse.

But that wasn’t all.

Farooq returned later in a second outfit, this time in bolder, more eye-catching colours. He wore a green and yellow agbada with detailed embroidery. The patterns were elaborate, swirling across the collar and sleeves in leaf-like shapes and curved lines.

He wore it with matching green trousers, the cuffs finished with yellow designs, and topped the look off with a coordinating cap in the same colour palette. Around his neck were strands of bright red beads that stood out against the green and yellow, while a gold wristwatch and dark sunglasses added the final touch.

Scroll down to see both of his looks.

