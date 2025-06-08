Ojude Oba 2025 Was a Full Colour Showdown | Style, Horses & Matching Everything!

If you love fashion, family, and full-on glam, Ojude Oba in Ijebu Ode was the place to be today. Picture a city bursting with colour — every shade of the rainbow turned all the way up — and you’ll get just a glimpse of what went down.

The annual celebration, held shortly after Eid al-Kabir, isn’t just about style (though there’s plenty of that). It’s a cultural marker for the people of Ijebu Ode. A moment where history, tradition, and personal expression come together in one spectacular event. At the centre of it all are the regberegbe, age-grade groups, who show up in full coordination to pay homage to the town’s monarch, the Awujale of Ijebuland.

And they came prepared. This year’s groups turned the streets into their runway. Some arrived on horses, continuing their family’s longstanding equestrian tradition, while others strolled in like they were stepping onto a red carpet.

The women came dressed in buba and iro made from lace, asooke, adire, brocade, and damask. But the real spectacle was the styling: shoes matched geles, geles matched purses, and purses matched jewellery. Some groups even wore identical accessories. Coordinated down to the smallest detail.

The men followed suit. They showed up in elaborate agbada, in a range of bold colours. Their caps sat neatly on their heads, while coral beads decorated necks, wrists and ankles. Walking sticks became the accessory of the moment.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any more fun, the sunglasses came through. Oversized, colourful, retro, sporty, you name it, someone was rocking it.

Safe to say, this year’s Ojude Oba was a full-on fashion moment. And of course, BellaNaija was there to catch it all.

