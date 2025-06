You can officially welcome Veekee James to the 3rd floor! She clocks 30 today, and obviously, she did not just wake up and throw something on. No, she built up to it. The designer spent the days leading up to her birthday rolling out a series of high-impact looks that served drama, detail, and, most surprisingly, not her own label.

Instead, she pulled pieces from designers across the continent. We’re talking a Ghanaian-made stunner, a Cameroonian creation, and other standout pieces from fashion names that weren’t hers. If there’s a better way to hype your big day and celebrate other designers at the same time, we haven’t seen it.

Then today arrived. For her birthday look, Veekee wore a light pink mini dress with layers of ruffles, styled with a sleek high bun and golden hair accessories. She kept her jewellery minimal but cute, just studs and a chunky gold necklace and finished it off with gold open-toe heels. The whole vibe is cute, fun, and totally her.

She posted the look with the caption, “Y’all can officially welcome me to the 3rd floor. This is 30!” and we already know more looks are on the way. If this is the opener, we’re ready for the full set.