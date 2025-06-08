Connect with us

Veekee James Just Turned Her 30th Birthday Countdown into a Fashion Editorial

Veekee James is counting down to 30 with major looks, zero repeats, and a style flex that proves birthday fashion doesn’t come with rules.
Veekee James is in full birthday countdown mode, and she’s treating Instagram like her own runway calendar. Every day, a new outfit. Every look, a reset. She’s turning 30 on June 9, which is tomorrow, and she’s decided to mark each day leading up to it with a different vibe. You know, in case anyone forgot what being booked and stylish looked like.

So far, there have been corseted lace gowns worthy of a front-row seat at an owambe, glam dinner dresses that deserve their own lighting, and another dress that’s fit for an epic Nigerian film premiere. And in an unexpected twist, she isn’t wearing her own designs. Veekee is stepping into looks by other designers, including one from Ghana.

It’s giving style tour, not just birthday countdown. Different colours, fresh silhouettes, and a whole lot of personality. If these looks are the teaser, we honestly can’t wait to see what she wears on the day itself. Spoiler alert: it’s probably going to be major.

See all her looks so far below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

