“Africa Is Not What I Thought”: Streamer IShowSpeed Completes 20-Country Continental Tour

After nearly a month of frantic energy, massive crowds, and premium cultural moments, Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed, has officially wrapped up his “Speed Does Africa” tour.

What began in Angola in late December 2025 culminated in a whirlwind 20-nation trek that didn’t just break the internet — it also bridged cultural gaps and challenged long-held global perceptions of the continent.

As he wrapped up his 28-day tour in Namibia on 27 January 2026, the streamer turned to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude and reflection, writing, “Thank you, Africa. I will be back.” He echoed the sentiment during a livestream, saying the experience “opened his eyes” and “changed [his] life for the better.”

For anyone who missed the nine-hour daily livestreams, here are the highlights that defined this historic tour.

The 50 Million Milestone in Lagos (Nigeria)

Nigeria provided arguably the most iconic moment of the tour. On 21 January 2026, which also happened to be his 21st birthday, Speed hit the historic 50 million YouTube subscriber mark while stuck in the middle of legendary Lagos traffic.

Surrounded by his security detail and a sea of fans in Lekki, Speed celebrated by shoving his face into a birthday cake on the side of the road, proving that the energy in Nigeria is unmatched.

The Ancestral Homecoming (Ghana)

In Accra, the tour turned personal. Speed revealed that his DNA results traced his ancestry back to Ghana, leading him to declare, “I am back home, there ain’t no better feeling.”

He was officially honoured with the traditional name Barima Kofi Akuffo during a spiritual naming ceremony performed by Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the Omanhene of Akropong. He famously donned traditional Kente cloth and participated in sacred libation rituals.

The Record-Breaking “Statistical Champion” (Ethiopia)

While Nigeria had the milestone, Ethiopia held the engagement crown. The Addis Ababa stream on 13 January 2026 became the most-watched of the tour, shattering records for concurrent viewers in Africa.

His major highlight in Ethiopia was his unfiltered exploration of the Mercato, one of Africa’s largest open-air markets, and his brave (if slightly chaotic) attempt at eating tire siga (raw meat), which sent the internet into a frenzy.

The High-Octane Wildlife Race (Kenya & South Africa)

Speed’s time in East and South Africa showcased the continent’s breathtaking landscapes and wildlife with a signature “Speed” twist.

South Africa : He spent three days in SA, the longest stay of any country, where he famously raced a cheetah and explored the vibrant nightlife.

: He spent three days in SA, the longest stay of any country, where he famously raced a cheetah and explored the vibrant nightlife. Kenya: In Nairobi, he received a video welcome from President William Ruto and spent time with Maasai warriors, participating in their traditional jumping dance.

The Grand Finale with the Himba Tribe (Namibia)

Speed concluded his historic 20-country trek in Namibia on 27 January 2026, a stop that was nearly cancelled due to permit issues earlier in the month but was saved by popular demand.

The tour ended on a poignant note as Speed visited the Himba Tribe in Okahandja. In a beautiful exchange of cultures, he learned about their red ochre (otjize) traditions and shared a meal of Namibian beef (Kapana) before shutting down Independence Avenue in Windhoek for one final, massive fan meet-up.

