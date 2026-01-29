Why Nigerians are Saying ‘No Thanks’ to PayPal’s Return via Paga

Connect with us

PayPal partners with Paga to allow inbound payments in Nigeria, ending years of restrictions. However, the 2026 return is met with a fierce boycott as Nigerians recount stories of lost funds, frozen accounts, and the resilience of a home-grown fintech ecosystem that thrived in PayPal’s absence.
For the average Nigerian freelancer, shopper, or tech enthusiast, the word “PayPal” often triggers a heavy sigh. Since its inception in 1998, the American-based giant has been the global gold standard for digital payments—acting as a secure electronic alternative to traditional banking for sending and receiving money across borders. However, for Nigerians, that “global” access has always come with a massive asterisk.

Nigeria’s history with the platform is, in a word, complicated. For years, the country was famously “blacklisted” from the service entirely. When PayPal finally opened its doors to the Nigerian market in 2014, it was a half-hearted welcome; users could send money to make international purchases, but were strictly barred from receiving funds. For a burgeoning nation of digital creators, freelancers, and exporters, this wasn’t just a technical inconvenience—it felt like a systemic snub that locked many out of the global digital economy.

Now, in January 2026, PayPal is attempting a more functional comeback. Through a strategic partnership with the Nigerian fintech pioneer Paga, users can now link their Paga wallets to PayPal. This collaboration is designed to bridge the gap, theoretically allowing Nigerians to finally receive international payments and withdraw them into the local ecosystem.

Tayo Oviosu, Founder and Group CEO of Paga, described the rollout as a transformative moment for local commerce. “The partnership would enable Nigerians to use PayPal anywhere PayPal is accepted globally,” he stated. “It would also enable Nigerian merchants to accept PayPal for payments.” According to Oviosu, this integration is the result of over a decade of patience and building the robust, trusted local infrastructure that global platforms like PayPal eventually need to scale effectively in Africa.

Yet, instead of the expected victory lap, the digital streets are calling for a boycott. The bitterness on social media isn’t just about the “receive” button; it is rooted in decades of perceived disrespect and deep, personal scars. In PayPal’s absence, Nigeria built a billion-dollar fintech ecosystem, with homegrown heroes like Flutterwave, Paystack, and Grey stepping in to do what the global giant wouldn’t.

The sentiment across the timeline is clear: Nigeria didn’t wait to be “saved.” As one tweet put it, “Africa doesn’t need PayPal; we are only a growth engine for them… they have come back with their begging bowl.” Many see this return as a “Hail Mary” move by a company that stayed away until it realised it was losing the “wallet war” in Africa’s largest economy.

Beyond the macro-economics are the human stories of lost livelihoods. One user recently recounted a devastating experience from 2019, where $2,500 earned through freelance work on Fiverr was frozen by PayPal for 180 days. Just twenty-four hours before the withdrawal date, the platform allegedly swept the entire balance, leaving him with nothing. “I almost ran mad,” he shared. “It set me back terribly.”

With accounts of frozen funds and arbitrary bans still fresh in the collective memory, the consensus appears to be one of extreme caution. While the Paga partnership offers a new technical bridge, many are asking if this is simply a case of “too little, too late.”

See how Nigerians are reacting:

***

Featured Image generated by AI 

