Burna Boy, Davido, Tyla, Ayra Starr & Eddy Kenzo: Meet the 2026 Grammy Best African Music Contenders

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are officially around the corner, and for us in the motherland, Sunday, 1st February 2026, is the only date that matters. While the world watches the “Big Four,” we have our eyes firmly fixed on the Best African Music Performance category. It is more than just an award; it is a celebration of the sounds that have moved from our local streets to the global stage.

This year’s “Big 5” contenders are a perfect mix of seasoned giants and the “new school” leaders who are currently holding the world in a chokehold. Here is everything you need to know about the songs and the stars vying for that golden gramophone.

Gimme Dat – Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

The “Celestial Being” and the “Starboy” teamed up once again for “Gimme Dat,” and the results were pure magic. Released on 25th April 2025, the song samples the iconic “911” by Wyclef Jean and Mary J. Blige, blending jazzy reggae beats with sultry Afrobeats rhythms. It’s a confident, sensual track where Ayra lists exactly what she needs in a lover—peace of mind and 100% commitment—while Wizkid delivers a breezy, seasoned verse.

Ayra Starr’s journey has been nothing short of meteoric; after becoming the youngest Nigerian artist nominated for a Grammy last year, she returns with even more momentum. Wizkid, a Grammy winner himself for his contribution to Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl,” brings that veteran “Big Wiz” aura to the track, making this collaboration a formidable contender.

Love – Burna Boy

The “City Boy” himself is back in the Grammy conversation with “Love,” a standout track from his eighth studio album, “No Sign of Weakness,” released on 10th July 2025. Produced by Dre Skull, the song is a beautiful, introspective Afro-fusion piece that explores themes of loyalty, self-protection, and genuine devotion. It’s Burna Boy at his most vulnerable, trading his usual high-energy “pon di beats” for a mid-tempo, soulful reflection on who truly stands by you when the lights go out.

Burna is no stranger to the Recording Academy; this nomination brings his career total to a staggering 13 nods over seven consecutive years. Having already won Best Global Music Album in 2021 for “Twice as Tall,” he enters this race as a heavyweight veteran.

With You – Davido Featuring Omah Lay

Released on 18th April 2025 as a highlight of Davido’s fifth studio album, “5ive,” the track is a masterclass in modern Highlife. Inspired by Bright Chimezie’s 1984 hit “Because of English,” the song features a repeating guitar loop and an easy, flirtatious charm that is hard to resist. Davido actually considered scrapping the song initially, but we are so glad he didn’t.

Omah Lay’s aching delivery pairs perfectly with Davido’s tender performance, making this a fan favourite. The nomination builds on Davido’s growing Grammy momentum after his historic three-nomination run last year, while for Omah Lay, it’s another well-earned nod that reinforces his place as one of the genre’s most distinctive voices.

PUSH 2 START – Tyla

After making history as the inaugural winner of this category 2024 with “Water,” South African sensation Tyla is looking for a back-to-back victory with “PUSH 2 START.”

Released on 11th October 2024 as part of her TYLA + deluxe album, the song uses car metaphors to navigate the thrills of attraction and commitment. It’s a flawless blend of Amapiano, Pop, and R&B that has already dominated the Billboard and UK Afrobeats charts.

Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – Hope & Love

Adding a unique, cross-cultural flavour to the category is “Hope & Love,” a collaboration between Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo and Iranian artist Mehran Matin. Released on 13th August 2025, the song is an uplifting Afrobeat anthem designed to unite hearts across borders. Featuring the joyful energy of the Masaka Kids Africana, the track is a reminder that music is a universal language that shines brightest in the darkness.

Eddy Kenzo remains a pioneer for East African music on the global stage. This isn’t his first rodeo; he made history in 2023 as the first Ugandan artist to be nominated for a Grammy. His return to the category with Mehran Matin shows that his mission to “spread love” through music is far from over.

Did You Know?

The Best African Music Performance category is relatively new. It was created in June 2023 and first awarded in 2024 to recognise recordings that utilise unique local expressions from across the continent. The Recording Academy established this dedicated space to acknowledge the massive global impact of genres like Afrobeats, Amapiano, Highlife, and Bongo Flava.