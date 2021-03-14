Connect with us

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Snags His First Grammy Award in Best Global Music Album Category

BN TV Events Music

#Grammys2021: Watch Burna Boy perform a medley of “Level Up”, “Onyeka”, & “Ye” at the Grammys

Music

New Music + Video: Prettyboy D-O - Police n Teef

Music

New Video: Zlatan feat. Oberz, Frescool, Oladips, Kabex & Trod - Lagos Anthem (Remix)

Movies & TV Music Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of Every Story Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

Music

New Music: Di'Ja - My Baby

Music

New Music: Blaq Jerzee, Mr Eazi & Harmonize - Falling For U

Music

New Video: Bella Shmurda - Rush

Music

New Music: Zlatan feat. Oberz, Frescool, Oladips, Kabex & TROD - Lagos Anthem (Remix)

BN TV Music

Go Behind the Scenes of Ms Banks' Mobo Awards Performance in Episode 7 of "Bank On It"

Music

Burna Boy Snags His First Grammy Award in Best Global Music Album Category

Published

2 hours ago

 on

2020 was quite the year for Afrobeat star Burna Boy and 2021 is keeping the momentum going. The talented Nigerian artiste has kicked off the year with one of her biggest accomplishments to date, snagging his very first Grammy Award for 2020’s chart-topping album “Twice As Tall” and also being the first Afrobeats album to win.

“Twice As Tall” took home the Grammy gold for Best Global Music Album. The award-winning singer took to Twitter to celebrate with the perfect reaction shortly after learning of the win, “#grammys”.

Congratulations Burna Boy!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peter Molokwu: How to Show Up for the People you Care About

Dennis Isong: Would you Rather Buy a House or Build One?

A Wife Being a Part of the Family Shouldn’t be Up for Debate

Ene Abah: A Day at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja
Advertisement
css.php