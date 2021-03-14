Burna Boy Snags His First Grammy Award in Best Global Music Album Category

2020 was quite the year for Afrobeat star Burna Boy and 2021 is keeping the momentum going. The talented Nigerian artiste has kicked off the year with one of her biggest accomplishments to date, snagging his very first Grammy Award for 2020’s chart-topping album “Twice As Tall” and also being the first Afrobeats album to win.

“Twice As Tall” took home the Grammy gold for Best Global Music Album. The award-winning singer took to Twitter to celebrate with the perfect reaction shortly after learning of the win, “#grammys”.

Congratulations Burna Boy!