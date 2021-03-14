Grammys2021: Watch Burna Boy perform a medley of “Level Up”, “Onyeka”, & “Ye” at the Grammys

The 63rd Grammy Awards, dedicated to celebrating, honouring, and sustaining music’s past, present and future, held on Sunday and it brought all the fun and entertainment with it.

Asides from the suspense swelled up in fans in anticipation of the award winners, the ceremony was also packed with beautiful performances from diverse artists including Afrobeats Burna Boy whose “Twice As Tall” won the award for Best Global Album.

The premiere ceremony kicked off with a tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye‘s classic track “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)“.

Other artists who performed at the premiere ceremony include Lido Pimienta, Igor Levit, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Rufus Wainwright and Poppy.

Watch the performances below:

Afro Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Alexander Desplat, Anoushka Shankar, Bebel Gilberto, Camilo, Gustavo Santaolalla, Grace Potter, Gregory Porter, John Beasley, Kamasi Washington, Kierra Sheard, Ledisi, Lupita Infante, Mariachi Sol de Mexico, Mykal Kilgore, PJ Morton, Regina Carter, Säje, Sarah Jarosz, Thana Alexa – “Mercy Mercy Me”:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Burna Boy performs “Level Up/Onyeka/Ye“:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lido Pimienta performs “Eso Que Tu Haces“:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Igor Levit performs “Moonlight Sontana“:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes performs “Catfish Blues“:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science performs “Trapped In The American Dream“:

Rufus Wainwright performs “Devils And Angeles (Hatred)“:

Poppy performs “Eat”: