#Grammys2021: Watch Burna Boy perform a medley of “Level Up”, “Onyeka”, & “Ye” at the Grammys

Follow the Story of Biola & Titi in "Sugar Chops" starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

Sisi Jemimah's Garlic Butter Fried Rice is Perfect for a Quick Lunch or Dinner Fix

A House, Stocks & ₦10m to Education Charity - Elites Raised the Bar for Erica's 27th Birthday

#BNMovieFeature International Women's Month Special: Watch this Documentary "Mama Colonel"

Dodos Uvieghara's Instagram Secrets - Here's how she Creates 2 Weeks of Quality Content in 4 Hours

FJ Picks Up a 'Wahala Couple' in Episode 4 of Ndani TV's "Ratings"

Lanre Shonubi & SwitOpe take on the TGIF Crew in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

Wathoni Anyansi & Dejimecury discuss Fatherhood in this Episode of "Baby Talk Show"

You'll Love Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Homemade Eggplant (Garden Egg) Sauce Recipe

Published

24 mins ago

 on

The 63rd Grammy Awards, dedicated to celebrating, honouring, and sustaining music’s past, present and future, held on Sunday and it brought all the fun and entertainment with it.

Asides from the suspense swelled up in fans in anticipation of the award winners, the ceremony was also packed with beautiful performances from diverse artists including Afrobeats  Burna Boy whose “Twice As Tallwon the award for Best Global Album.

The premiere ceremony kicked off with a tribute performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye‘s classic track “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)“. 

Other artists who performed at the premiere ceremony include Lido Pimienta, Igor Levit, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Rufus Wainwright and Poppy.

Watch the performances below:

Afro Peruvian Jazz Orchestra, Alexander Desplat, Anoushka Shankar, Bebel Gilberto, Camilo, Gustavo Santaolalla, Grace Potter, Gregory Porter, John Beasley, Kamasi Washington, Kierra Sheard, Ledisi, Lupita Infante, Mariachi Sol de Mexico, Mykal Kilgore, PJ Morton, Regina Carter, Säje, Sarah Jarosz, Thana Alexa – “Mercy Mercy Me”:

Burna Boy performs “Level Up/Onyeka/Ye“:

Lido Pimienta performs “Eso Que Tu Haces“:

Igor Levit performs “Moonlight Sontana“:

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes performs “Catfish Blues“:

Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science performs “Trapped In The American Dream“:

Rufus Wainwright performs “Devils And Angeles (Hatred)“:

Poppy performs “Eat”:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

