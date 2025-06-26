Connect with us

This Peri Peri Chicken Wrap Is Bursting with Flavours & You'll Want to Try It Now!

Watch Ayra Starr Dissect "Gimme Dat" & the Influence of Mary J. Blige’s “911”

Temi Otedola, Kanaga Jnr & Michelle Dede Star in Supernatural Thriller Ms. Kanyin | Watch Trailer

Here’s How to Make the Softest and Nuttiest Almond Cake at Home

Coco Jones Makes Bold Entrance at Spirit Tunnel with Surprise for Jennifer Hudson

Raphiat’s Lifestyle Shares Her Delicious Achi Soup Recipe & It’s a Must-Try!

This Nigerian Chicken Shawarma Recipe Is So Good You’ll Want It Every Week

Ric Hassani Closes Out ‘Lagos Lover Boy’ With Gospel Track “Tuale” | Watch Video

This Fish Stew & Banku is the Taste of Home You Didn’t Know You Were Craving

Tyla’s Cheeky Answer to Her Wildest DM Will Make You Love Her Even More

Turn up the flavour with this rich, spicy peri peri chicken wrap that’s seasoned to perfection and easy to make.
8 hours ago

You’ve probably had a Nigerian chicken wrap — or shawarma, as we love to call it — but have you tried an Arabian peri peri chicken wrap?

This chicken shawarma recipe by Recipes of the World is about to blow you away. With just a handful of everyday spices, the marinade transforms boneless chicken into something truly special, packed with bold Middle Eastern flavours. The aroma alone while it’s cooking is enough to make your mouth water.

What makes this wrap extra flavourful is the marinade. It starts with well-seasoned boneless chicken and a vibrant mix of chilli peppers, red bell peppers, onions, and garlic cloves, all fried in generous olive oil. Once softened, these are blended with fresh coriander, lemon zest, tomato paste, salt, sugar, paprika, black pepper, bay leaf, dried thyme, oregano, vinegar, and half a lemon. This rich, fragrant blend is then used to marinate the chicken for around 30 minutes — just imagine how flavourful it gets.

The chicken is then grilled in a hot pan, turned on both sides until golden and fully cooked, about 10 minutes in total. Once done, it’s chopped into small chunks and ready for wrapping.

To assemble, she spreads peri peri mayonnaise over a flatbread wrap, adds the chicken pieces, then layers on more peri peri sauce, crisp lettuce, onion rings, tomato slices, jalapeños, red peppers, and freshly chopped coriander. Another drizzle of mayonnaise and a final splash of peri peri sauce seal the deal. For a golden finish and extra flavour, she brushes a hot pan with butter and lightly toasts the wraps until sealed and warm.

Watch how she brings it all together below.

