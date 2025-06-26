This Peri Peri Chicken Wrap Is Bursting with Flavours & You’ll Want to Try It Now!

You’ve probably had a Nigerian chicken wrap — or shawarma, as we love to call it — but have you tried an Arabian peri peri chicken wrap?

This chicken shawarma recipe by Recipes of the World is about to blow you away. With just a handful of everyday spices, the marinade transforms boneless chicken into something truly special, packed with bold Middle Eastern flavours. The aroma alone while it’s cooking is enough to make your mouth water.

What makes this wrap extra flavourful is the marinade. It starts with well-seasoned boneless chicken and a vibrant mix of chilli peppers, red bell peppers, onions, and garlic cloves, all fried in generous olive oil. Once softened, these are blended with fresh coriander, lemon zest, tomato paste, salt, sugar, paprika, black pepper, bay leaf, dried thyme, oregano, vinegar, and half a lemon. This rich, fragrant blend is then used to marinate the chicken for around 30 minutes — just imagine how flavourful it gets.

The chicken is then grilled in a hot pan, turned on both sides until golden and fully cooked, about 10 minutes in total. Once done, it’s chopped into small chunks and ready for wrapping.

To assemble, she spreads peri peri mayonnaise over a flatbread wrap, adds the chicken pieces, then layers on more peri peri sauce, crisp lettuce, onion rings, tomato slices, jalapeños, red peppers, and freshly chopped coriander. Another drizzle of mayonnaise and a final splash of peri peri sauce seal the deal. For a golden finish and extra flavour, she brushes a hot pan with butter and lightly toasts the wraps until sealed and warm.

Watch how she brings it all together below.