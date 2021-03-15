Burna Boy, Nas & Wizkid Make History at the 63rd Grammys | See Winners List

The 63rd Grammys is finally here and yes, our very own superstars Burna Boy and Wizkid brought the awards home.

The 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Jhene Aiko happened on the 14th of March and it was all shades of amazing.

The event saw a breathtaking performance from Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy whose album “Twice As Tall” won the award for “Best Global Music Album”, making it the first Afrobeats album to win a Grammys.

Wizkid also snagged an award in the Best Music Video category for his collaboration with Beyonce on “Brown Skin Girl”.

American rapper Nas finally won his first Grammy award as well as Meghan Thee Stallion, who won the Best New Artist award.

See the full list of winners below:

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM:

FU Chronicles — Antibalas

Twice As Tall — Burna Boy – WINNER

Agora — Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar — Tinariwen

BEST MUSIC VIDEO:

“Brown Skin Girl,” Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Wizkid — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, Video Directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, Video Producers – WINNER

“Life Is Good Future,” featuring Drake — Julien Christian Lutz, Video Director; Harv Glazer, Video Producer

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer

“Adore You,” Harry Styles — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer

“Goliath” — Woodkid Yoann Lemoine, Video Director

NEW ARTIST:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion – WINNER

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM:

Chilombo — Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals — Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is — Thundercat – WINNER

BEST R&B ALBUM:

Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons

Take Time — Giveon

To Feel Loved — Luke James

Bigger Love — John Legend – WINNER

All Rise — Gregory Porter

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:

“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain On Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – WINNER

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM:

Blue Umbrella — (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter — Harry Connick, Jr.

American Standard — James Taylor – WINNER

Unfollow The Rules — Rufus Wainwright

Judy — Renée Zellweger

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE:

“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” — DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé – WINNER

“Dior” — Pop Smoke

BEST R&B SONG:

“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, Songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) – WINNER

“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, Songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, Songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)

“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, Songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

BEST DANCE RECORDING:

On My Mind: Diplo & Sidepiece — Diplo & Sidepiece, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

My High Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai — Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

The Difference: Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi — Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer

Both Of Us: Jayda G — Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers

10%: Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis — Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer – WINNER

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM:

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada – WINNER

Good Faith — Madeon

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM:

Axiom — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard — Jon Batiste

Take The Stairs — Black Violin

Americana — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Live At The Royal Albert Hall — Snarky Puppy – WINNER

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION:

Baby Jack — Arturo O’Farrill, Composer (Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra)

Be Water II — Christian Sands, Composer (Christian Sands)

Plumfield — Alexandre Desplat, Composer (Alexandre Desplat)

Sputnik — Maria Schneider, Composer (Maria Schneider) – WINNER

Strata — Remy Le Boeuf, Composer (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller)

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA:

Bathroom Dance — Hildur Guðnadóttir, Arranger (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Donna Lee — John Beasley, Arranger (John Beasley) – WINNER

Honeymooners — Remy Le Boeuf, Arranger (Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows)

Lift Every Voice And Sing — Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson, Arrangers (Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea)

Uranus: The Magician Jeremy Levy, Arranger (Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra)

BEST MUSIC FILM:

“Beastie Boys Story” — Beastie Boys

“Black Is King” — Beyoncé

“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” — Freestyle Love Supreme

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice” — Linda Ronstadt – WINNER

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” — ZZ Top

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM:

Songs From The Bardo — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery — Priya Darshini

Form//Less — Superposition

More Guitar Stories — Jim “Kimo” West – WINNER

Meditations — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG:

“Wonderful Is Your Name” — Melvin Crispell III

“Release (LIVE)” — Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy; David Frazier, Songwriter

“Come Together” — Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents: The Good News; Lashawn Daniels, Rodney Jerkins, Lecrae Moore & Jazz Nixon, Songwriters

“Won’t Let Go” — Travis Greene; Travis Greene, Songwriter

“Movin’ On” — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb Mcreynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, Songwriters – WINNER

GOSPEL ALBUM:

2econd Wind: Ready — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

My Tribute — Myron Butler

Choirmaster — Ricky Dillard

Gospel According To Pj — Pj Morton – WINNER

Kierra — Kierra Sheard

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM:

Run to the Father — Cody Carnes

All of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free

Holy Water — We The Kingdom

Citizen of Heaven — Tauren Wells

Jesus Is King — Kanye West – WINNER

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM:

Beautiful Day — Mark Bishop

20/20 — The Crabb Family

What Christmas Really Means — The Erwins

Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album) — Fisk Jubilee Singers – WINNER

Something Beautiful — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

BEST RECORDING PACKAGING:

Everyday Life — Pilar Zeta, Art Director (Coldplay)

Funeral — Kyle Goen, Art Director (Lil Wayne)

Healer Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, Art Directors (Grouplove)

On Circles — Jordan Butcher, Art Director (Caspian)

Vols. 11 & 12 — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, Art Directors (Desert Sessions) – WINNER

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE:

Flaming Pie (COLLECTOR’S Edition) — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul Mccartney & James Musgrave, Art Directors (Paul Mccartney)

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991 — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, Art Directors (Grateful Dead)

Mode Jeff Schulz, Art Director (Depeche Mode)

Ode To Joy — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, Art Directors (Wilco) – WINNER

The Story Of Ghostly International — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, Art Directors (Various Artists)

BEST ALBUM NOTES:

At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-1926 — Tim Brooks, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974 — Scott B. Bomar, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

Dead Man’s Pop — Bob Mehr, Album Notes Writer (The Replacements) – WINNER

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business — Colin Hancock, Album Notes Writer (Various Artists)

Out Of A Clear Blue Sky — David Sager, Album Notes Writer (Nat Brusiloff)

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM:

Celebrated, 1895-1896 — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, Compilation Producers; Richard Martin, Mastering Engineer (Unique Quartette)

Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 – 1943) — Zev Feldman, Will Friedwald & George Klabin, Compilation Producers; Matthew Lutthans, Mastering Engineer (Nat King Cole)

It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers — Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, Compilation Producers; Michael Graves, Mastering Engineer (Mister Rogers) – WINNER

1999 Super Deluxe Edition — Michael Howe, Compilation Producer; Bernie Grundman, Mastering Engineer (Prince)

Souvenir — Carolyn Agger, Compilation Producer; Miles Showell, Mastering Engineer (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark)

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions — Béla Fleck, Compilation Producer; Richard Dodd, Mastering Engineer (Béla Fleck)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL:

Black Hole Rainbow — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, Engineers; Bob Ludwig, Mastering Engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

Expectations — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, Engineers; Paul Blakemore, Mastering Engineer (Katie Pruitt)

Hyperspace — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Beck) – WINNER

Jaime Shawn Everett, Engineer; Shawn Everett, Mastering Engineer (Brittany Howard)

25 Trips — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, Engineers; Adam Grover, Mastering Engineer (Sierra Hull)

BEST REMIXED RECORDING:

Do You Ever (RAC Mix) — Rac, Remixer (Phil Good)

Imaginary Friends (MORGAN Page Remix) — Morgan Page, Remixer (Deadmau5)

Praying For You (LOUIE Vega Main Remix) — Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

Roses (IMANBEK Remix) — Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (SAINt Jhn) – WINNER

Young & Alive (BAZZI Vs. Haywyre Remix) — Haywyre, Remixer (Bazzi)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL:

Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua

Gershwin: Porgy And Bess

Hynes: Fields

Ives: Complete Symphonies

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ – WINNER

BEST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL:

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM:

Aura — Bajofondo

Monstruo — Cami

Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética

La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez – WINNER

Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM:

Hecho En México — Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata — Lupita Infante

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade – WINNER

Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Ayayay! — Christian Nodal

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM:

Mi Tumbao — José Alberto “El Ruiseñor”

Infinito — Edwin Bonilla

Sigo Cantando Al Amor (DELUXE) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

40 — Grupo Niche

Memorias De Navidad — Víctor Manuelle

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE:

Aspects Of America – Pulitzer Edition — Carlos Kalmar, Conductor (Oregon Symphony) Concurrence — Daníel Bjarnason, Conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

Copland: Symphony No. 3 — Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Ives: Complete Symphonies — Gustavo Dudamel, Conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) – WINNER

Lutosławski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3 — Hannu Lintu, Conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

BEST OPERA RECORDING:

Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen — Gil Rose, Conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, Producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players — William Boggs, Conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

Gershwin: Porgy And Bess — David Robertson, Conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, Producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) – WINNER

Handel: Agrippina — Maxim Emelyanychev, Conductor; Joyce Didonato; Daniel Zalay, Producer (Il Pomo D’oro)

Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg — Donald Runnicles, Conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, Producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE:

Carthage — Donald Nally, Conductor (The Crossing)

Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua — Joann Falletta, Conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, Chorus Masters (James K. Bass, J’nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & Ucla Chamber Singers) – WINNER

Kastalsky: Requiem — Leonard Slatkin, Conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, Chorus Masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

Moravec: Sanctuary Road — Kent Tritle, Conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)

Once Upon A Time — Matthew Guard, Conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE:

Contemporary Voices — Pacifica Quartet – WINNER

Healing Modes — Brooklyn Rider

Hearne, T.: Place — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

Hynes: Fields — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

The Schumann Quartets — Dover Quartet

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO:

Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, Conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas — Igor Levit

Bohemian Tales — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, Conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra — Richard O’neill; David Alan Miller, Conductor (Albany Symphony) – WINNER

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM:

Adès Conducts Adès — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, Conductor; Nick Squire, Producer

Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin — Clément Mao-Takacs, Conductor; Hans Kipfer, Producer

Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto — José Serebrier, Conductor; Jens Braun, Producer

Thomas, M.T.: From The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, Conductor; Jack Vad, Producer – WINNER

Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, Conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, Producer

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION:

Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra — Thomas Adès, Composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua — Richard Danielpour, Composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, Ucla Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players — Carlisle Floyd, Composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

Hearne, T.: Place — Ted Hearne, Composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

Rouse: Symphony No. 5 — Christopher Rouse, Composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) – WINNER

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR A VISUAL MEDIA:

“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” (Various Artists)

“Bill & Ted Face The Music” (Various Artists)

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga” (Various Artists)

“Frozen 2″ (Various Artists)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Various Artists) – WINNER

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR A VISUAL MEDIA:

“Ad Astra” — Max Richter, Composer

“Becoming” — Kamasi Washington, Composer

“Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, Composer – WINNER

“1917″ — Thomas Newman, Composer

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” — John Williams, Composer

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA:

“Beautiful Ghosts” [From “Cats”] — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, Songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Carried Me With You” [From “Onward”] — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, Songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Into The Unknown” [From “Frozen 2″] — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, Songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)

“No Time To Die” [From “No Time To Die”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, Songwriters (Billie Eilish) – WINNER

“Stand Up” [From “Harriet”] — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM:

Kick I — Arca

Planet’s Mad — Baauer

Energy — Disclosure

Bubba — Kaytranada – WINNER

Good Faith — Madeon

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE:

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Deep In Love” — Bonny Light Horseman

“Short And Sweet” — Brittany Howard

“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

“Round Again” — John Prine – WINNER

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM:

Hecho En México — Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata — Lupita Infante

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade – WINNER

Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

Ayayay! — Christian Nodal

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG:

Cabin — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, Songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

Ceiling To The Floor — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, Songwriters (Sierra Hull)

Hometown — Sarah Jarosz, Songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

I Remember Everything — Pat Mclaughlin & John Prine, Songwriters (John Prine) – WINNER

Man Without A Soul — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, Songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM:

Old Flowers — Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender — Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground — Sarah Jarosz – WINNER

El Dorado — Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels — Lucinda Williams

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM:

Man On Fire — Danny Barnes

To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1 — Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook — Steep Canyon Rangers

Home — Billy Strings – WINNER

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1 (Various Artists)

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM:

Aura — Bajofondo

Monstruo — Cami

Sobrevolando — Cultura Profética

La Conquista Del Espacio — Fito Paez – WINNER

Miss Colombia — Lido Pimienta

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM:

All My Dues Are Paid — Frank Bey

You Make Me Feel — Don Bryant

That’s What I Heard — Robert Cray Band

Cypress Grove — Jimmy “Duck” Holmes

Rawer Than Raw — Bobby Rush – WINNER

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM:

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? — Fantastic Negrito – WINNER

Live At The Paramount — Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice — G. Love

Blackbirds — Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling — North Mississippi Allstars

BEST FOLK ALBUM:

Bonny Light Horseman — Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance — Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter — Laura Marling

Saturn Return — The Secret Sisters

All the Good Times — Gillian Welch & David Rawling – WINNER

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM:

My Relatives “NIKSO Kowaiks” — Black Lodge Singers

Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours — Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

Lovely Sunrise — Nā Wai ʽehā

Atmosphere New Orleans — Nightcrawlers – WINNER

A Tribute To Al Berard — Sweet Cecilia

BEST REGGAE ALBUM:

Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton

Higher Place — Skip Marley

It All Comes Back To Love — Maxi Priest

Got To Be Tough — Toots & The Maytals – WINNER

One World — The Wailers

BEST CHILDREN’S MUSIC ALBUM:

All The Ladies — Joanie Leeds – WINNER

Be A Pain: An Album For Young (And Old) Leaders — Alastair Moock And Friends

I’m An Optimist — Dog On Fleas

Songs For Singin’ — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Wild Life — Justin Roberts

BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM:

Acid For The Children: A Memoir — Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is… — Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth — Rachel Maddow – WINNER

Catch And Kill — Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) — Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

BEST COMEDY ALBUM:

Black Mitzvah — Tiffany Haddish – WINNER

I Love Everything — Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist — Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger — Bill Burr

23 Hours To K

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM:

Amélie — Audrey Brisson, Chris Jared, Caolan Mccarthy & Jez Unwin, Principal Soloists; Michael Fentiman, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Barnaby Race & Nathan Tysen, Producers; Nathan Tysen, Lyricist; Daniel Messe, Composer & Lyricist (Original London Cast)

American Utopia On Broadway — David Byrne, Principal Soloist; David Byrne, Producer (David Byrne, Composer & Lyricist) (Original Cast)

Jagged Little Pill — Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, Principal Soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, Producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, Lyricists) (Original Broadway Cast) – WINNER

Little Shop Of Horrors — Tammy Blanchard, Jonathan Groff & Tom Alan Robbins, Principal Soloists; Will Van Dyke, Michael Mayer, Alan Menken & Frank Wolf, Producers (Alan Menken, Composer; Howard Ashman, Lyricist) (The New Off-Broadway Cast)

The Prince Of Egypt — Christine Allado, Luke Brady, Alexia Khadime & Liam Tamne, Principal Soloists; Dominick Amendum & Stephen Schwartz, Producers; Stephen Schwartz, Composer & Lyricist (Original Cast)

Soft Power — Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Alyse Alan Louis & Conrad Ricamora, Principal Soloists; Matt Stine, Producer; David Henry Hwang, Lyricist; Jeanine Tesori, Composer & Lyricist (Original Cast)

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM:

Fetch The Bolt Cutters — Fiona Apple – WINNER

Hyperspace — Beck

Punisher — Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime — Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush — Tame Impala

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO:

Guinevere — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Soloist Track From: Axiom

Pachamama — Regina Carter, Soloist Track From: Ona (Thana Alexa)

Celia — Gerald Clayton, Soloist

All Blues — Chick Corea, Soloist Track From: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian Mcbride & Brian Blade) – WINNER

Moe Honk — Joshua Redman, Soloist Track From: Roundagain (Redman Mehldau Mcbride Blade)

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM:

Ona — Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez – WINNER

Modern Ancestors — Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s The Hurry — Kenny Washington

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM:

On The Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment — Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game — Terri Lyne Carrington And Social Science

Happening: Live at The Village Vanguard — Gerald Clayton

Trilogy 2 — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – WINNER

Roundagain — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM:

Dialogues on Race — Gregg August

Monk’estra Plays John Beasley — John Beasley

The Intangible Between — Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like A Lot — John Hollenbeck With Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Data Lords — Maria Schneider Orchestra – WINNER

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM:

Tradiciones — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

Four Questions — Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – WINNER

City Of Dreams — Chico Pinheiro

Viento Y Tiempo – Live At Blue Note — Tokyo Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

Trane’s Delight — Poncho Sanchez

TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE:

“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

“Wonder What She Thinks Of Me” — Chloe X Halle

”Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore

“Anything For You” — Ledisi – WINNER

“Distance” — Yebba

