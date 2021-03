Some more good news to begin your week guys.

Afrobeats star Skales proposed to his love last weekend and she said yes. The rapper shared the news on Instagram with a cute video of him popping the question, on one knee, and his now fiance accepting the ring.

Captioning the video, Skales wrote:

The last time I felt this nervous was my first time on stage😅

Badman finally got the loving 🥰

She said YES y’all 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨

Watch the video below: