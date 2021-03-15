Events
BN Red Carpet Fab: 63rd Annual #GRAMMYs
Fashion is a big part of awards shows, but the Grammys are unique. Even though the Grammys was a bit virtual, the fashion moments was no different.
At the 2021’s ceremony, the red carpet in LA was jam-packed with our favourite celebrities, all of them in gorgeous and statement-making outfits. Hosted by Trevor Noah in a Gucci tuxedo, the event saw in attendance the biggest names in music: Lizzo, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Burno Mars, Big Sean, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, D Smoke, Beyoncé and more.
From Billie Ellish‘s Gucci bucket hat and matching mask to Cynthia Erivo‘s silver Nicolas Ghesquière-designed column gown and Burna Boy‘s Dior ensemble designed by Ronami Ogulu. Check out all of the eye-catching looks from the 2021 Grammys red carpet.
Burna Boy
Megan Thee Stallion
Da Baby
Nash
Jhay Cortez
Brittany Howard
Cynthia Erivo
Harry Styles
Billie Eilish
Lizzo
Bad Bunny
Chloe Bailey
Hailey Bailey
Taylor Swift
Beyoncé
Lil Baby
Phoebe Bridgers
Jhene Aiko & Big Sean
Tiara Thomas
Chika
H.E.R
Doja Cat
D Smoke
Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars
Giuliana Rancic
Featured image credit: burnaboygram | stephentayo