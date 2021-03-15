Connect with us

BN Red Carpet Fab: 63rd Annual #GRAMMYs

Huge Feat for the Green Worship Team as they raise N7.5m to help Vulnerable Children

Burna Boy, Nas & Wizkid Make History at the 63rd Grammys | See Winners List

#Grammys2021: Watch Burna Boy perform a medley of “Level Up”, “Onyeka”, & “Ye” at the Grammys

US Consulate celebrates 120 Graduates of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

To celebrate #IWD2021, One of Africa's Largest Syringe Manufacturers, Jubilee Syringe hosted its Women to the 'Women of Jubilee Event'

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Here's how You can attend Landwey's Open House & Lavadia Series 2 unveiling | March 12th & 13th

ICYMI: Here's a Recap & Insights from the Fidelity Diaspora Webinar Series

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu rounds off his Second Term Inauguration Ceremony with a Golf Tournament

4 hours ago

Fashion is a big part of awards shows, but the Grammys are unique. Even though the Grammys was a bit virtual, the fashion moments was no different.

At the 2021’s ceremony, the red carpet in LA was jam-packed with our favourite celebrities, all of them in gorgeous and statement-making outfits. Hosted by Trevor Noah in a Gucci tuxedo, the event saw in attendance the biggest names in music: Lizzo, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Burno Mars, Big Sean, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, D Smoke, Beyoncé and more.

From Billie Ellish‘s Gucci bucket hat and matching mask to Cynthia Erivo‘s silver Nicolas Ghesquière-designed column gown and Burna Boy‘s Dior ensemble designed by Ronami Ogulu. Check out all of the eye-catching looks from the 2021 Grammys red carpet.

Burna Boy

Megan Thee Stallion

Da Baby

Nash

Jhay Cortez

Brittany Howard

Cynthia Erivo

Harry Styles

Billie Eilish

Lizzo

Bad Bunny

Chloe Bailey

Hailey Bailey

Mickey Guyton

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé

Lil Baby

Phoebe Bridgers

Jhene Aiko & Big Sean

Tiara Thomas

Chika

H.E.R

Doja Cat

D Smoke

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars

Giuliana Rancic

Featured image credit: burnaboygram | stephentayo

