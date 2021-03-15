Huge Feat for the Green Worship Team as they raise N7.5m to help Vulnerable Children

The Green Worship team presented N7.5m from proceeds gotten from the latest edition to select Non-governmental organizations targeted at vulnerable children and children with special needs. The cheque presentation took place on Thursday, February 25, 2021, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Green Worship is an annual benefit concert organized by Worship for Change, an NGO founded in 2006 to raise awareness and support for indigent children, orphans, and children with special needs.

The last edition held virtually on Saturday, September 19, 2020, with amazing performances by renowned Gospel artists such as Michael W. Smith, Matt Redman, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Hughes, Wale Adenuga, DunsinOyekan, Paul Baloche, Martin Smith, Glowreyah Braimah, FrekeUmoh, GbengaAdenuga, amongst others.

The benefitting charities were Jakin NGO, Leprosy Mission Nigeria, Moyinoluwa Rainbow Foundation, Ikorodu sickle cell club, Daughters of Charity St. Vincent de Paul, Abuja, and Magnificient Therapy Services. The donations were presented to them by Pastor EmekaNdu, a representative of the trustees of Worship for Change.

Speaking on the event, Wale Adenuga, founder of Worship for Change says

“To think that we almost didn’t have this event because of the pandemic and then raised over N7.5m to help thousands of children with special needs. We desire to see the donations used to better the lives of the children”. “I want to thank all the artistes and musicians and the public, who gave their time, talents, and money to this cause. God bless you all indeed” he said.

It was officially announced that Green Worship 4.0 is set to hold Saturday, 18 September 2021. More details to be released on the official website (www.greenworship.org) and social media platforms (@greenworship) during the year.

