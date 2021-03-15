Connect with us

Huge Feat for the Green Worship Team as they raise N7.5m to help Vulnerable Children

BN Red Carpet Fab: 63rd Annual #GRAMMYs

Burna Boy, Nas & Wizkid Make History at the 63rd Grammys | See Winners List

#Grammys2021: Watch Burna Boy perform a medley of “Level Up”, “Onyeka”, & “Ye” at the Grammys

US Consulate celebrates 120 Graduates of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

To celebrate #IWD2021, One of Africa's Largest Syringe Manufacturers, Jubilee Syringe hosted its Women to the 'Women of Jubilee Event'

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Here's how You can attend Landwey's Open House & Lavadia Series 2 unveiling | March 12th & 13th

ICYMI: Here's a Recap & Insights from the Fidelity Diaspora Webinar Series

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu rounds off his Second Term Inauguration Ceremony with a Golf Tournament

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Joke Kukui, social welfare head Pastor Emeka Ndu Board of trustees Worship4Change, Ayoola Olijide, president Ikorodu Sickle cell club at the Green Worship cheque presentation event

The Green Worship team presented N7.5m from proceeds gotten from the latest edition to select Non-governmental organizations targeted at vulnerable children and children with special needs. The cheque presentation took place on Thursday, February 25, 2021, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Olubukola Adebiyi, CEO Jakin Pastor Emeka Ndu, Board of trustees Worship4Change, Kunle George working committee Green worship at the Green Worship cheque presentation event

Green Worship is an annual benefit concert organized by Worship for Change, an NGO founded in 2006 to raise awareness and support for indigent children, orphans, and children with special needs.

The last edition held virtually on Saturday, September 19, 2020, with amazing performances by renowned Gospel artists such as Michael W. Smith, Matt Redman, Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Hughes, Wale Adenuga, DunsinOyekan, Paul Baloche, Martin Smith, Glowreyah Braimah, FrekeUmoh, GbengaAdenuga, amongst others.

The benefitting charities were Jakin NGO, Leprosy Mission Nigeria, Moyinoluwa Rainbow Foundation, Ikorodu sickle cell club, Daughters of Charity St. Vincent de Paul, Abuja, and Magnificient Therapy Services. The donations were presented to them by Pastor EmekaNdu, a representative of the trustees of Worship for Change.

Speaking on the event, Wale Adenuga, founder of Worship for Change says

To think that we almost didn’t have this event because of the pandemic and then raised over N7.5m to help thousands of children with special needs. We desire to see the donations used to better the lives of the children”.

“I want to thank all the artistes and musicians and the public, who gave their time, talents, and money to this cause. God bless you all indeed” he said.

It was officially announced that Green Worship 4.0 is set to hold Saturday, 18 September 2021. More details to be released on the official website (www.greenworship.org) and social media platforms (@greenworship) during the year.

