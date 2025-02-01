Nathaniel Bassey’s “You Are Good” Is a Song of Gratitude & Prophetic Promise | Watch

Nathaniel Bassey has just released “You Are Good“, a song that brings together gratitude and a message of transformation. Paired with a stunning music video, the track is a celebration of God’s unchanging goodness and the freedom found in His love.

The music video takes us through a wedding ceremony, from the exchanging of vows to a joyful reception filled with life, dancing, and praise. This isn’t just about love between two people; it’s a visual picture of the joy God’s people will experience this year.

As Nathaniel Bassey himself puts it, “This is not just another music video. It is a prophetic picture of what will happen to God’s people this year.”

Watch “You Are Good” below and join the celebration of God’s unchanging goodness.