Homemade Pepperoni Pizza, Anyone? Let Sisi Yemmie Guide You

Avatar photo

Published

46 mins ago

 on

Happy weekend, BNers!

The only thing better than pizza? Making it yourself! If you’ve never tried it, today’s the perfect day to start. Sisi Yemmie’s got a simple recipe that’ll have you baking like a pro in no time.

She starts by making the dough with flour, yeast, salt, sugar, olive oil, and warm water—mixing everything until smooth. Once it’s ready, she spreads it onto a pizza pan, shaping it for that perfect thick crust.

Then comes the fun part—toppings! She spreads pizza sauce all over, adds a generous layer of mozzarella cheese, then finishes with pepperoni before sliding it into the oven. A little patience, and just like that, you’ve got a homemade pizza, hot and ready to enjoy with your favourite drink.

Want to see how it all comes together? Watch below.

 

