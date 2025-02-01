Connect with us

A Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry That's Fast, Flavourful & Just What You Need

What Happens When Yomi's Past Comes Knocking? Find Out in Episode 8 of "A Heart on the Line"

Ghanaian Rapper TeePhlow Makes His Comeback with New Track "Resurrection"

Get Ready With Tems As She Talks About Finding Inspiration & Avoiding the Spotlight with Vogue France

With "Dupe," Broda Shaggi Turns Pain Into a Powerful Message of Gratitude – Listen

A Song for Lovebirds – Boy Spyce Delivers "I'll Be There" Right on Time

After Years of Interviewing Others, Chude Jideonwo Finally Tells His Own Story on #WithChude

Black Sherif and Fireboy DML Drop First-Ever Collaboration "So It Goes"

Skiibii Can't Get Enough of His Muse in 'Carry For Head' Music Video | Watch

Tekno Drops Official Dance Video for "Pounds and Dollars"

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you’re like us, nothing sounds better on the weekend than a quick and delicious stir-fry. Instead of thinking hard for what to make or ordering takeout, why not try this easy, flavour-packed recipe? This one-pot chicken and broccoli stir-fry is made in a sweet and savoury sauce, with lots of ginger and garlic to bring the flavours to life.

And the best part is that it comes together in just 20 minutes with minimal prep. No stress!

For this recipe, Infoods uses simple, everyday ingredients: chicken breast, broccoli, cooking oil, onions, assorted peppers, garlic, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, a chicken stock cube, and a pinch of salt.

She starts by frying the chicken lightly, seasoning it with black pepper and salt. Once it’s perfectly seared, she sets it aside and moves on to sautéing the onions. But wait— we can’t spill all the details! You’ll have to watch and try it for yourself.

Watch the full recipe below

Avatar photo

