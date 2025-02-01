A Chicken and Broccoli Stir-Fry That’s Fast, Flavourful & Just What You Need

If you’re like us, nothing sounds better on the weekend than a quick and delicious stir-fry. Instead of thinking hard for what to make or ordering takeout, why not try this easy, flavour-packed recipe? This one-pot chicken and broccoli stir-fry is made in a sweet and savoury sauce, with lots of ginger and garlic to bring the flavours to life.

And the best part is that it comes together in just 20 minutes with minimal prep. No stress!

For this recipe, Infoods uses simple, everyday ingredients: chicken breast, broccoli, cooking oil, onions, assorted peppers, garlic, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, a chicken stock cube, and a pinch of salt.

She starts by frying the chicken lightly, seasoning it with black pepper and salt. Once it’s perfectly seared, she sets it aside and moves on to sautéing the onions. But wait— we can’t spill all the details! You’ll have to watch and try it for yourself.

Watch the full recipe below