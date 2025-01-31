What Happens When Yomi’s Past Comes Knocking? Find Out in Episode 8 of “A Heart on the Line”

A new episode definitely means new drama. Missed the previous ones? Catch up here, here, here, and here.

Now, let’s get into it. Just when Yomi thought things were going smoothly, Claire started getting a little too close to Ella. Yomi’s discomfort was undeniable.

Meanwhile, after weeks of planning, Ella’s Trustcare Clinic fundraiser finally went off without a hitch. Oyinda introduced her to Mike, a big donor with a generous heart. His contribution could take the clinic to the next level.

But while Ella was celebrating, Yomi was busy making some shady moves. He needed an important document, one that could seal a major deal. But getting it wouldn’t be easy. To make matters worse, it was in the possession of Linda, his ex from ten years ago. The only way forward? A risky move.

How far did Yomi go? Watch below to find out