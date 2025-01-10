What Went Down at the Birtday Party? Find Out in Episode 5 of “A Heart on the Line”

Yomi went all out, trying everything to get his mum’s favourite artist, Waje, to perform at her surprise 60th birthday party. Despite his many efforts, he just couldn’t make it happen. But guess what? Waje showed up at the party, and you won’t believe who pulled the strings to make it happen.

Meanwhile, Oyinda is attempting to move on from Jide’s betrayal by spending time with her friends. Dr. Ella, still fresh from her kiss with Yomi, attends the birthday party alongside her friends, at Yomi’s invitation.

Did the party go as planned? Was there any drama or chaos? Find out in Episode 5 below.

Watch now