Connect with us

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

What Went Down at the Birtday Party? Find Out in Episode 5 of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV Relationships

Gentlemen, Laju Iren Has Something to Say—And You'll Want to Listen

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Expresses Pure Devotion in New Single "Akanchawa"

BN TV Music Scoop

From Korede Bello's "Godwin" To Wizkid's "Final": Afrobeats Hits Turning 10 in 2025

BN TV Music

Moses Bliss Celebrates God's Goodness in "Doing of The Lord" feat. Nathaniel Bassey

BN TV Music

Experience Kaestrings' Uplifting Live Performance of "Let it Show"

BN TV Music

Ruger's Live Performance of "Toma Toma" Hits the Right Notes at 1Xtra Live Lounge

BN TV Movies & TV

Love, Drama & Big Decisions Await in the Final Season of "Harlem" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

Spaghetti & Meatballs with a New Twist: The No-Egg Recipe by Mwikali Scovia

BN TV Movies & TV

From "A Piece of the Action" to "Abbott Elementary": Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Her Inspiring Career Path with People

BN TV

What Went Down at the Birtday Party? Find Out in Episode 5 of “A Heart on the Line”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Yomi went all out, trying everything to get his mum’s favourite artist, Waje, to perform at her surprise 60th birthday party. Despite his many efforts, he just couldn’t make it happen. But guess what? Waje showed up at the party, and you won’t believe who pulled the strings to make it happen.

Meanwhile, Oyinda is attempting to move on from Jide’s betrayal by spending time with her friends. Dr. Ella, still fresh from her kiss with Yomi, attends the birthday party alongside her friends, at Yomi’s invitation.

Did the party go as planned? Was there any drama or chaos? Find out in Episode 5 below.

Watch now

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php