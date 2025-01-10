Connect with us

Qing Madi Expresses Pure Devotion in New Single "Akanchawa"

From Korede Bello's "Godwin" To Wizkid's "Final": Afrobeats Hits Turning 10 in 2025

Moses Bliss Celebrates God's Goodness in "Doing of The Lord" feat. Nathaniel Bassey

Experience Kaestrings' Uplifting Live Performance of "Let it Show"

Ruger's Live Performance of "Toma Toma" Hits the Right Notes at 1Xtra Live Lounge

Love, Drama & Big Decisions Await in the Final Season of "Harlem" | Watch Trailer

Spaghetti & Meatballs with a New Twist: The No-Egg Recipe by Mwikali Scovia

From "A Piece of the Action" to "Abbott Elementary": Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Her Inspiring Career Path with People

Timini Egbuson Debuts as Co-Executive Producer for Valentine's Day Film "Reel Love"

It's Official! Kemi Adetiba Announces "King of Boys 3" Sequel on Her Birthday

Ahead of the release of her debut album, “I Am the Blueprint,” set to drop on the 31st of this month, Qing Madi has treated fans to a fresh single and visualiser titled “Akanchawa.”

The word “Akanchawa” is derived from the Igbo language, meaning “good hands” or “hands that bring forth blessings.” In this song, Qing Madi expresses her deep affection and devotion to someone special. She sings about surrendering her ego and giving all her love to this person, highlighting their importance in her life.

The track beautifully conveys emotions of longing, admiration, and the desire to be close to her love.

Watch the visualiser below

