Qing Madi Expresses Pure Devotion in New Single “Akanchawa”

Ahead of the release of her debut album, “I Am the Blueprint,” set to drop on the 31st of this month, Qing Madi has treated fans to a fresh single and visualiser titled “Akanchawa.”

The word “Akanchawa” is derived from the Igbo language, meaning “good hands” or “hands that bring forth blessings.” In this song, Qing Madi expresses her deep affection and devotion to someone special. She sings about surrendering her ego and giving all her love to this person, highlighting their importance in her life.

The track beautifully conveys emotions of longing, admiration, and the desire to be close to her love.

Watch the visualiser below