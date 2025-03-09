Experience the Johnnie Walker & Trace Awards Summit in Zanzibar Through Onyinye’s Lens

Hey BNers, it’s Onyinye here, again.

My journey to Zanzibar began, as many grand adventures do, with great anticipation. A five-hour flight from Lagos to Kenya, followed by a lengthy layover, set the stage for my final trip to Zanzibar, the island paradise set to host the Johnnie Walker and Trace Awards & Summit.

Stepping into my hotel room was like entering a haven of tranquility and elegance. The soft, ambient lighting, the plush furnishings, and the breathtaking view of the turquoise waters? Oh my! It was the perfect respite after a long day of travel, a space to recharge and prepare for the summit’s intellectual and creative feast.

Day one of the summit was a powerful catalyst for thought. Conversations around Breaking Global Barriers and the potential impact of Artificial Intelligence on the creative landscape resonated deeply, sparking conversations that transcended geographical and cultural boundaries.

The panel, a constellation of industry giants, included the legendary Sean Garrett, Adam Tiran, Tega Peter Oghenejobo, Seven Mosha, Raj Kulasingam and others.

Day two delved into the business of music, exploring the intricacies of investment, streaming revenue, and the power of African sounds.

The stage welcomed titans like D’banj, Obinna Anyalebechi, Jonathan Sims, and the soulful Bien. Their collective wisdom illuminated the path for aspiring artists and industry professionals, offering practical insights into navigating the modern music ecosystem.

As the sun set, we embarked on a cruise – a moment of excitement and connections amidst the breathtaking Zanzibar seascape.

The culmination of the three-day event was the Trace Awards, a night of glamour and celebration. The beach-themed dress code added a touch of playful elegance, transforming the event into a visual spectacle.

The stage came alive with electrifying performances from a constellation of African stars. Rema‘s captivating stage presence, Kidi‘s energy, King Promise‘s soulful melodies, Qing Madi‘s vibrancy, and Diamond Platnumz‘s commanding performance left us all spellbound.

The awards ceremony was a testament to the immense talent and creativity emanating from the African continent, a celebration of its cultural richness and global impact, which was absolutely a night to remember.

The return journey back to Lagos, a near 24-hour trip, was a beautiful end to our journey to Zanzibar. Yet, every hour and every experience was worth it.

The summit was more than just a series of panels and performances; it was a cultural exchange, a meeting of minds, and a celebration of African creativity.

The conversations sparked, the connections forged, and the memories created will undoubtedly resonate for years to come. My trip to Zanzibar will definitely be one for my books and I would not be forgetting it in a hurry.