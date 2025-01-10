Connect with us

BN TV

From Korede Bello's "Godwin" To Wizkid's "Final": Afrobeats Hits Turning 10 in 2025

Do you remember when you first heard “Godwin”, the iconic semi-gospel and pop anthem by Korede Bello? It was a song that took Nigeria by storm, quickly becoming a national favourite and topping music charts across the country.

This was the breakout hit that made Korede Bello a household name, loved by fans far and wide. With lyrics like: “I don get alert, God win, And I don pay my rent, God win, Them been wan fall my hand but God win, Them been wan kill my joy but God win… “and Don Jazzy’s unmistakable backup vocals, “Godwin” had everyone singing along. From the streets to markets and classrooms, hands were raised, voices lifted, and hearts filled with joy.

The track became the ultimate feel-good anthem when it dropped on 28 January 2015, earning Korede Bello two nominations at The Headies that year—Song of the Year and Best Pop Single, the latter of which he won.

Now, here’s a little fun fact: “Godwin” turns 10 this January. Can you believe it’s been a decade since it became the soundtrack to our celebrations and victories?

But Korede Bello isn’t the only one marking this milestone. Some other smash hits from 2015, including tracks from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tekno, and Harrysong, are also turning 10 this year. Time really does fly, doesn’t it?

What’s even more exciting is that these artists are still going strong in the music scene today, with some of them set to release new albums in 2025.

Keep reading to discover the other timeless bangers celebrating their 10th anniversary this year

Burna Boy: “Soke”

Wizkid: “Final”

Patoranking featuring Wande Coal: “My Woman, My Everything”

Ice Prince: “Boss”

Davido and Olamide: “The Money”

Tekno: “Wash”

Mr Eazi featuring Efya: “Skin Tight”

Harrysong featuring Iyanya: “Raggae Blues”

Tekno: “Duro”

Kizz Daniel: “Laye”

 

 

