Moses Bliss Celebrates God’s Goodness in “Doing of The Lord” feat. Nathaniel Bassey

Moses Bliss and Nathaniel Bassey have teamed up for a powerful testimony of God’s goodness in their brand new song, “Doing of the Lord.” And that’s not all—the song comes with a beautiful accompanying video. To top it off, Moses Bliss has shared the joyous news of the arrival of his baby boy with his wife, Marie Bliss.

Truly, this is the “doing of the Lord.”

“Doing of the Lord” celebrates God’s miraculous works, grace, and faithfulness. With deep gratitude, the song acknowledges that every blessing and testimony is a direct result of God’s mercy and intervention. It radiates joy, awe, and a steadfast belief in God’s ability to transform lives.

Watch the inspiring video below.

