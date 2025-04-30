Connect with us

Events Living Promotions

The First #WithChude Live witnessed over 5000 Guests and Outstanding Dignitaries Present!

Events Promotions

Get Ready to Explore Unmissable Funding Opportunities and Dynamic Activities at The SOT 2025!

Events News Promotions

Legacy in Bloom: The Uzodinma Twins' Unforgettable Celebration of Life, Impact, and Purpose

Events Promotions

World Malaria Day 2025: Emzor's Commitment to a Malaria-Free Nigeria and Africa

Events Music

Nancy Isime Makes History as First Solo Female Host at The Headies Awards

Events Living News Promotions

TFOLC Set to Host Word Explosion 2025, Over 300,000 Expected to Participate

Events Promotions

Celebrating Love in Action: Ls of Life Show and The Reach Foundation Feed 1000 Families in 3 Days

Events News Promotions

Her360 Honors Women of Impact as 3-Day Empowerment Program Concludes in Abuja

Events Promotions

From Music to Theatre: Introducing Timi Dakolo's Bold Debut in Bianca

Events Promotions

#Ride4Autism2025: 200+ Cyclists Rally for Autism Awareness & Inclusion in Nigeria

Events

The First #WithChude Live witnessed over 5000 Guests and Outstanding Dignitaries Present!

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Chude Jideonwo, Media entrepreneur and celebrated storyteller, hosted Africa’s first-ever talk concert, #WithChude Live, in Lagos, Nigeria. The atmosphere was electric as more than 5,000 guests packed the hall for a groundbreaking night of vulnerability, truth, and deep emotional connection.

Chude hosted panel conversations with celebrated stars, including Teni, Taaooma, and Kiekie on one panel and Ruth Kadiri, Hauwa Lawal, and Moses Bliss on another. In addition, he conducted deeply personal interviews with some of Nigeria’s most beloved figures — Falz, Bovi, Funke Akindele, Jerry Eze, and Chimamanda Adichie — bringing stories of vulnerability, strength, and authenticity to life on stage.

One of the evening’s most powerful moments came when Chude read an excerpt from his highly anticipated memoir: ‘How Depression Saved My Life’, set to be released in September 2025.

He read:

In fact, I should state that nothing really changed immediately after I came to my awakening. I didn’t become happier or stronger or anything. I don’t know if that’s what happens for anyone else, but that’s not what happened for me. I continued to be depressed, to all intents and purposes.

He also shared a heartfelt poem from the book, offering an intimate glimpse into his personal journey of healing, hope, and triumph. The event started with a vibrant red carpet session, where celebrities and dignitaries across Nigeria were interviewed and celebrated.

The red carpet buzz added a touch of glamour and excitement to an evening dedicated to real, meaningful conversations. Media houses from across Nigeria were present to cover this historic event, capturing the rare sight of a full hall where every heart was fully engaged.

Guests were seated — no murmuring, no distractions, no side attraction— only heartfelt conversations that stirred the soul. True to its mission, #WithChude Live promised to be a beautiful day for the mind, spirit, and heart, and it lived up to its promise. One of the attendees took to Instagram after the event to share key lessons learned. Among them was the powerful reflection: “Be humble with your God given grace.”

The overwhelming turnout and emotional impact have set a new standard for live talk concert experiences in Nigeria and across Africa, marking #WithChude Live as a historic first on the continent.

     

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for #WithChude Live

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php