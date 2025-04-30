The Passport Issue: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Travel Issue

What does it really mean to travel? Is it just about destinations and curated Instagram shots, or the passport that lets you cross borders in the first place? The April 2025 issue of Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine asks bold, necessary questions with the theme “Dreams vs Paper” — a striking exploration of privilege, access, and the politics of movement.

In this refreshingly raw and reflective edition, Editor-in-Chief, Elvis Osifo, opens the conversation with an essay that hits home for many Nigerians: how a simple green passport can feel like a locked door instead of a key. The issue doesn’t shy away from the hard truths — instead, it leans in, telling the untold stories of what it truly takes for Africans to dream beyond their borders.

In this issue, Amaka Amaku takes Lebanon, Tolu Ade takes Seoul, Ipinmi Akinkugbe takes Italy, Mercy Ekenma Uka takes Kigali, Abdurrahman takes Egypt, Christina Jane takes Doha. Yinka Seth takes Paris, Zim Erobo takes Dubrovnik, and they take you all through 40+ pages of global exploration.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, they did a local exploration into Nigeria’s rich travel experiences/destinations. Check out their list of top 10 family-friendly global destinations in 2026, and their top 5 places to visit in Abuja, Benin, Kano, Abeokuta, and Jos. Lost in Nigeria? Don’t worry their event guide will lead you to the best places across the country.

Every month, a business is featured as the ‘Spot of the Month,’ and this month, Boca Lagos is recommended as a gem to explore. Perfectly positioned within the ultra-premium Heliconia Park, Boca benefits from a setting that is both exclusive and accessible.

It is far removed from the noise and congestion of Lagos proper, yet close enough to the pulse of the city, making it the ideal stop for pre-flight lunches, sundowners after a day of meetings, or quiet brunches on a breezy Sunday morning.

Whether you’re jet-setting across continents or discovering hidden gems within Nigeria, this issue is your companion for reflective, joyful, and deeply human exploration.

Top 10 Family-Friendly Global Destinations in 2025

We’ve handpicked 10 family-friendly global destinations that blend adventure, relaxation, and cultural discovery perfectly. These spots promise moments that will bring you closer together and create memories to last a lifetime.

Mhondoro Safari Lodge, South Africa

Experience a magical wildlife adventure at Mhondoro Safari Lodge. Nestled in South Africa’s wilderness, families can book private vehicles for game drives and enjoy guided safaris, comfortable lodgings, and unforgettable encounters with nature in a setting that perfectly balances adventure and relaxation.

Ecrin Blanc Courchevel, France

Set in the heart of the French Alps, Ecrin Blanc Courchevel offers a luxurious mountain retreat for families. Enjoy world-class skiing, cozy alpine lodgings, and delightful après-ski moments in a charming atmosphere that blends adventure with refined comfort.

Martinhal Sagres Resorts, Portugal

Discover Martinhal Sagres Resorts in Portugal—a haven for family vacations. With dedicated kids’ clubs, water sports, and stunning beachfront views, this resort provides exceptional service and endless activities, ensuring a memorable getaway for every family member.

Disney Cruise

Embark on a magical voyage with Disney Cruise Line. Designed for families, this enchanting cruise offers themed entertainment, character meet-and-greets, and exciting activities, all while exploring exotic destinations in a fun, stress-free environment.

Santa Claus Express

Hop aboard the Santa Claus Express for a whimsical family journey! This festive ride brings holiday cheer year-round with delightful activities, charming decor, and even a special visit from Santa, creating magical memories for everyone on board.

Intercontinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort, Vietnam

Escape to the tropical paradise of Phu Quoc with the Intercontinental Resort. Offering luxurious beachfront accommodations, gourmet dining, and fun water sports, families can enjoy an idyllic mix of relaxation and adventure in a stunning, tropical setting.

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is a vibrant destination packed with excitement for all ages. Enjoy thrilling theme parks, pristine beaches, and world-class entertainment, making it the perfect spot for a family adventure filled with luxury and cultural delights.

Marchen Hotel Braunwald, Switzerland

Retreat to the serene alpine charm of Marchen Hotel Braunwald in Switzerland. This car-free mountain resort offers panoramic views, outdoor adventures, and cozy accommodations, providing a peaceful escape where families can reconnect with nature.

Lapland, Finland

Step into a winter wonderland in Lapland, Finland. Families can enjoy reindeer rides, snow adventures, and the mesmerising Northern Lights, all while experiencing the magic of a true Arctic escape filled with holiday spirit and outdoor fun.

Hillside Beach Club, Turkey

Relax at Hillside Beach Club in Turkey, a chic seaside destination with stunning Mediterranean views. With vibrant pool parties, family-friendly beach activities, and a laid-back atmosphere, this beach club is perfect for a sun-soaked, fun-filled family getaway.

