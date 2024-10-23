Connect with us

Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Partners with Lagos Fashion Week for Their October Issue

From Dialogue to Action: VOW2024 Highlights the Role of Grassroots Women in Driving Sustainable Leadership

Star Radler Brought Refreshing Moments to Lagos Cocktail Week! Get Scoop

Veeiye Opens Up About Love and Betrayal in a Candid Conversation on the Dear Ife Podcast

Hollywood Meets Nollywood: A Groundbreaking Fusion of Black Creativity and Culture

Beauty In The Motherland: Empowering African Beauty, One Brand at a Time

Glenfiddich Unveils Bold Futures 2.0 with Returning Mavericks Mr Eazi & Nancy Isime

Unfold a New Era of Elegance and Innovation with TECNO PHANTOM V Flip 2 5G

Samsung Unveils the New Galaxy A06 | Galaxy Wey Sabi

The Countdown to the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria 2024 Annual Directors Conference Is On | Register here

By Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine
1 hour ago

The Nigerian creative industry is a world unto itself—a shameless, wanton ecosystem with cult-like support, unrestrained passion, and a louche belief in the power of community. And the fashion scene is no different. Fashion, in its purest form, is storytelling. And here, our story is being told through stubborn resilience, making the world take notice, and giving the global stage a taste of who we are.

As October marks fashion season in most parts of the world, the Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine uses their latest release to team up with Lagos Fashion Week to celebrate the pioneers who laid the foundation and new players daring to take African fashion further than ever imagined.

“Engineering this partnership was a dream come true. It feels nothing short of destined—a match tailored, corseted, beaded, styled, and accessorised in heaven,” Elvis Osifo, the Editor in Chief of Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine tells us.

Unsure of where to start? Check out our list of ‘Top 10 Leading Fashion Brands in Nigeria’ and our ‘Top 5 Leading Bespoke Designers In Abuja.’ Find out Awari’s Impact In Africa’s Lifestyle and Tourism Markets, and how Nigeria is charting its fashion path to a greener future. Omoyemi Akerele holds sustainability close to her heart and The Style Infidel will rather keep trends at arm’s length.

You’ll drop your jaw when you see what Isaac John can get done in 12 hours, but be ready to pick it back up so you can hold it and ponder, upon reading Rukky Ladoja’s take on how embarrassing it is to ask African brands about sustainability.

Every month, a business is featured as the ‘Spot of the Month,’ and this October, Dodo takes the podium. With 16 outlets, 21 pizza flavours, and an award for ‘The Most Loved Pizza Brand of the Year,’ Dodo Pizza is serving joy, one slice at a time, all across the country.

What sets them apart, beyond their mouth-watering pizzas and competitive pricing, is their commitment to personalisation. At Dodo, you can have your pizza exactly how you like it. Every slice is designed to bring joy, and they understand that joy tastes different for everyone.

Click here to read the latest monthly issue of the Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine now.

Top 10 Leading Fashion Brands in Nigeria

Nigeria’s fashion scene is thriving, with local brands making waves both at home and internationally. From intricate hand-embellished pieces to bold, modern designs, these brands are pushing boundaries and setting trends. Here’s a look at 10 of the leading fashion brands that are defining style and craftsmanship in Nigeria today.

Lisa Folawiyo

Lisa Folawiyo is a luxury fashion brand known for its exquisite craftsmanship, specialising in intricate hand embellishments and beadwork. Their designs blend opulence with a modern edge, creating elegant, sophisticated pieces.

What sets the brand apart is its commitment to transforming fashion into art, offering a unique way for individuals to express themselves through luxurious, handcrafted creations.

T: +2348033085416 |  lisafolawiyo.com | IG: @lisafolawiyo_studio

Banke Kuku

Banke Kuku is a luxury brand known for its vibrant textiles and unique fusion of African and Western influences. Focusing on silk fabrics with bold digital patterns, the brand creates stunning loungewear, kaftans, and slip dresses designed to flatter all body types.

With a focus on craftsmanship and cultural heritage, Banke Kuku’s designs have gained global recognition, featuring in Vogue and worn by celebrities like Michelle Obama and Tiwa Savage.

T: +2348182430608 | bankekuku.com | IG: @bankekuku

This is Us

This is Us is dedicated to showcasing high-quality designs using locally sourced materials and sustainable processes. Their standout Funtua project features indigo-dyed cotton, woven in Katsina and hand-dyed at the historic Kofar Mata dye pits in Kano.

The brand is known for its iconic “This is Funtua” tees, Uniform live/work wear, and a host of other collaborative creations, blending tradition with modern functionality.

T: +2347034291948 | thisisusworld.com | IG: @thisisusng

Ara

Ara is a premier Adire ready-to-wear brand that blends traditional Nigerian artistry with contemporary fashion trends. Known for its intricately designed fabrics crafted by skilled artisans in Osogbo, each piece is hand-drawn and hand-dyed to produce vibrant, stunning patterns.

From Adire dresses to comfortable matching sets and colourful trousers, Ara beautifully showcases the richness of Nigerian heritage.

T: +2347071654772 | aralagos.com | IG: @ara.lagos_

Dye Lab

Dye Lab, founded by Rukky Ladoja, is a socially conscious fashion brand committed to zero waste and supporting local craftsmanship.

Known for its masterful use of intricately dyed Adire fabrics, Dye Lab offers a range of artisanal yet functional garments, including kimono pieces, agbadas, and vibrant printed shirts and culottes. With a growing international presence, the brand has distinguished itself in Nigeria’s fashion landscape.

T: +2347087264853 | dyelab.com | IG: @dye_lab

Orange Culture

Orange Culture, launched by Adebayo Oke-Lawal in 2010, is renowned for its blend of Nigerian-inspired prints with universal streetwear silhouettes. The brand challenges traditional gender norms with its androgynous designs.

Orange Culture stands out for its innovative use of fabric and colour, merging African heritage with contemporary style. Achievements include collaborations with global brands, features in prestigious publications, and a notable appearance at New York Fashion Week.

orangeculture.com.ng | IG: @orangecultureng

Emmy Kasbit

Emmy Kasbit is a sustainable fashion brand renowned for its use of Akwete, a hand-woven artisanal textile crafted by a team of women at the Emmy Kasbit Initiative empowerment platform.

What sets Emmy Kasbit apart is its commitment to preserving culture, eradicating poverty, and promoting liberty through fashion. Each piece reflects a dedication to sustainability and cultural storytelling, making Emmy Kasbit a trailblazer in ethical fashion.

T: +2348025576579 | emmykasbit.com | IG: @emmykasbit

Atafo

Atafo, led by visionary designer Mai Atafo, is a leading African fashion brand renowned for its expertise in menswear, womenswear, and bridal garments. The brand is celebrated for its modern reinterpretation of traditional Nigerian attire, offering bespoke tailored garments, elegant wedding gowns, and ready-to-wear collections.

Known for meticulous craftsmanship, clean cuts, and impeccable fit, the brand has cultivated a sophisticated national and international clientele.

T: +2347062428236 | atafo.africa | IG: @atafo__

Ugo Monye

Ugo Monye Clothing is a renowned menswear brand, celebrated for its bold avant-garde designs and haute collections that blend traditional African elements with modern sophistication.

The brand’s innovative KONIPARI collection exemplifies this approach, offering versatile, multi-styled pieces, merging regal elegance with eclectic flair. Ugo Monye’s commitment to originality and innovative African fashion sets the brand apart, with a mission to elevate African fashion globally.

T: +2347045451086 | ugomonye.com | IG: @ugomonye.official

Obida

OBIDA is a brand committed to celebrating West African culture through sustainable designs made from 100% Nigerian Funtua cotton. Their pieces showcase African excellence by blending tradition with innovation, supporting local artisans, and embracing eco-friendly practices.

What sets OBIDA apart is its dedication to crafting conscious, culturally rich creations that reflect the beauty and heritage of West Africa.

T: +2347025005872 | obidaculture.com | IG: @obida.culture

Top 5 Leading Bespoke Designers in Abuja

Home to some of Nigeria’s most innovative and trendsetting designers, the city showcases an eclectic mix of luxury, bespoke tailoring, and culturally inspired pieces. 

Here, we explore five leading fashion designers in Abuja, each offering something unique and remarkable to the fashion scene.

Vodi Tailors

Founded by Seyi Adekunle in 2001, Vodi Tailors has established itself as one of Africa’s leading menswear brands. Initially focusing on boxers and shirts, the brand has expanded to offer a wide range of clothing, including suits, kaftans, and custom uniforms.

Adekunle’s passion for African fashion, infused with a Western touch, sets Vodi Tailors apart in the Nigerian fashion industry. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and use of high-quality fabrics, Vodi Tailors offers a distinctive blend of traditional African styles and modern tailoring techniques.

IG: @voditailors

Kathy Anthony

Founded by Oluwatoyin Iwukemijika in 2010, Kathy Anthony has become a household name, especially among brides looking for exquisite wedding gowns and couture.

With a background in the corporate world before venturing into fashion, Oluwatoyin has successfully combined her love for fashion with business acumen. Kathy Anthony is revered for its use of Ankara, lace, and Aso Oke fabrics, transforming traditional materials into modern masterpieces.

The brand specialises in bespoke and ready-to-wear tailoring, and clients are often left in awe of the intricacy and attention to detail in every piece.

IG: @kathyanthony

Mudi Africa

Mudi Africa, helmed by Clement Mudiaga Enajemo, is a fashion powerhouse with strong roots across Africa. Known for its luxurious and elegant designs for men, the brand has become a symbol of sartorial excellence. Mudi Africa has garnered international acclaim for its sleek, polished, and distinctively African style. The brand creates pieces that evoke grandeur and sophistication, making it a favourite among high-profile clients and fashion enthusiasts. Whether it’s an elaborate Agbada or a finely tailored suit, Mudi Africa ensures that every man feels like royalty in his clothing.

IG: @mudiafrica01

Dzyn Couture

Founded by sisters Ogwa Iweze and Ofure Adive in 2005, Dzyn Couture has risen to prominence as a go-to brand for bold and stylish African-inspired fashion. Known for their seamless fusion of Nigerian culture and contemporary aesthetics, Dzyn specialises in creating affordable luxury pieces for women.

Their collections feature vibrant prints and structured silhouettes that embody sultry yet sophisticated designs, giving the modern woman confidence and elegance. Dzyn continues to make waves in both the local and international fashion circuits, offering timeless and versatile pieces for fashion-forward women.

IG: @dzynbabe

Ebewele Brown

Known for his luxurious African attire for men, Ebewele Brown Oserhiemen has captivated Abuja’s fashion elite since launching his brand in 2012. Starting in Benin City, Ebewele Brown relocated to Abuja, where his designs have become synonymous with quality craftsmanship and innovation in menswear.

His attention to detail and mastery in creating traditional Kaftans and Agbada with unique fabrics have made his brand a favourite among media personalities and influencers.

IG: @ebewelebrown

Click here to read the latest monthly issue of the Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine now.

To read more: visit awariapp.com or download the Awari App on the App store or Google Play Store.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Lost in Lagos Plus Magazine

