Beauty Tukura's Champagne-Themed 27th Birthday Was a Glam Fest

Nelly Tells All on "The Dip": BBNaija9, Sooj & What’s on the Horizon

Tunde Onakoya Launches First Chess Innovation Hub to Nurture Young Talent

Get All The Deets on Anita Ukah's BBNaija9 Experience & Her Special Bond with Topher on "The Dip"

Celebs Turn Heads in Stylish Looks at Toke Makinwa’s Thanksgiving Soirée

Toke Makinwa is Grateful & Throwing a Thanksgiving Celebration | Watch Her Dance!

Flamingos Soar! Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s Team Defeats New Zealand 4-1 in FIFA World Cup Opener

Hauwa Ojeifo Named One of TIME's 2024 Next Generation Leaders

Michael Mazi-Michael Wins Mr. World Nigeria 2024 – See Full List of Winners

From Fan Love to Winning Big: Watch Kellyrae Tell Us About His BBNaija9 Experience on "The Dip"

Published

9 mins ago

 on

It was a night of pure glamour and undeniable beauty as former beauty queen Beauty Tukura celebrated her 27th birthday in grand style. The celebration, which took place yesterday, was nothing short of fabulous, with a champagne-coloured theme that had all her guests turning heads.

Known for her impeccable style, Beauty, the fashionista herself, stunned in a shimmering champagne floor-length gown that radiated elegance. It’s no surprise her birthday bash was just as stylish as she is, with a guest list to match.

The star-studded event saw appearances from BBNaija9 finalists Nelly and Anita, culinary queen Hilda Baci, and former BBNaija stars Dorathy Bachor, Liquorose, and Koko, all decked out in stunning champagne-themed outfits, adding to the night’s luxurious feel.

Check out the gorgeous looks from Beauty’s birthday party below

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Anita Ukah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Ukah (@anita_ukah)

Roseline Afije (Liqourose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roseline Afije (@liquorose)

Nelly

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nnenna mbonu (@nellymbonu_)

Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe (Koko)

Dorathy Bachor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DORATHY BACHOR (@thedorathybachor)

Adeola Adeyemi (Diiadem)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adeola C Adeyemi 👑 (@diiadem)

Modella

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Modella (@apet_modella)

Ama Reginald

 

 

