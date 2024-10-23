Beauty Tukura’s Champagne-Themed 27th Birthday Was a Glam Fest

It was a night of pure glamour and undeniable beauty as former beauty queen Beauty Tukura celebrated her 27th birthday in grand style. The celebration, which took place yesterday, was nothing short of fabulous, with a champagne-coloured theme that had all her guests turning heads.

Known for her impeccable style, Beauty, the fashionista herself, stunned in a shimmering champagne floor-length gown that radiated elegance. It’s no surprise her birthday bash was just as stylish as she is, with a guest list to match.

The star-studded event saw appearances from BBNaija9 finalists Nelly and Anita, culinary queen Hilda Baci, and former BBNaija stars Dorathy Bachor, Liquorose, and Koko, all decked out in stunning champagne-themed outfits, adding to the night’s luxurious feel.

Check out the gorgeous looks from Beauty’s birthday party below

Hilda Baci

Anita Ukah

Roseline Afije (Liqourose)

Nelly

Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe (Koko)

Dorathy Bachor

Adeola Adeyemi (Diiadem)

Modella

Ama Reginald