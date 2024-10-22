Nelly Tells All on “The Dip”: BBNaija9, Sooj & What’s on the Horizon

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We caught up with BBNaija Season 9 finalist, Nelly, on “The Dip,” and she didn’t hold back on all things Big Brothe. From her unforgettable time in the house to relationships that kept fans hooked (yes, we’re talking about Sooj), Nelly gave us a fun conversation.

Reflecting on her experience, Nelly beamed as she shared, “I enjoyed every moment in the house, so much that I wouldn’t change a thing if I had the chance to do it all over again” She was all about living in the moment, revealing that she had no strategy other than to simply be herself and enjoy the ride.

Though she may have seemed strategic at times, Nelly was clear that what people saw was simply her true self — the same person behind her brand and business. Plus, she let us in on a little growth moment, explaining how her time in the house helped her manage her emotions.

And of course, we had to ask about Sooj. The lovebirds kept us glued to our screens during the show, so is there a future for them outside the house? Nelly shared, “We’re very good. We’re in a very good place, and you’ll get to know the rest later.” Talk about suspense.

Now that she’s out of the house, what’s next for Nelly? She’s got big things planned, and she’s ready to show us all what she’s been up to. Watch the full interview below to get the scoop

