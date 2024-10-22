Connect with us

Tunde Onakoya Launches First Chess Innovation Hub to Nurture Young Talent

Bovi Talks Women’s Financial Independence & Raising His Daughter to Dream Big | HerMoneyHerPower

Riyah Abdul’s Bold Move from Ghana to Nigeria Sparked a Major Financial Shift | #HerMoneyHerPower

Mitchell Ihezue & Beauty Tukura Are Owning Their Financial Future—And You Should Too! #HerMoneyHerPower

BellaNaija, Funke Akindele & Burna Boy Make YNaija’s The 10/10 Powerlist

Mimi Onalaja is a Girl's Girl – Strong Friendships Are Her Secret to Financial Freedom | #HerMoneyHerPower

'Women Supporting Women' is More Than a Phrase for Ariyiike Dimples – Watch Her #HerMoneyHerPower Talk

From AI to Solar: NASENI Supports Female Engineers with 70.5 Million Naira in Grants

Mo Abudu is the Only African on The Hollywood Reporter's "Most Powerful Women in International Television" 2024 List

Falz Talks #EndSARS, Law to Music Transition & Working with Funke Akindele on #WithChude

Tunde Onakoya Launches First Chess Innovation Hub to Nurture Young Talent

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In a significant step towards nurturing young talent in Nigeria, Tunde Onakoya, the founder of Chess In Slums, has officially launched the first Chess Innovation Hub in Lagos, made possible through a partnership with Lufthansa and Help Alliance. This pioneering initiative aims to provide children with the resources they need to develop their full potential, fostering creativity and intellectual growth through innovative educational programmes.

Sharing this exciting news, Tunde Onakoya said, “I have always believed that every child, no matter their background, deserves the opportunity to develop their full potential. This hub will be a sanctuary where dreams are nurtured and where we’ll inspire children to have faith in their own ideas.”

Tunde highlighted that this initiative aims to reimagine education for children who may have fallen through the cracks of society, helping them unlock their creativity and intellectual potential. The focus will be on creating innovative programmes in Coding, Robotics, AI/Machine Learning, advanced chess training, and a book reading club.

Emphasising his belief that every child, regardless of their background, deserves an opportunity to thrive, the hub will be freely accessible to children in Makoko and homeless children in the Yaba, Ebute Metta, and Surulere areas.

“This is only the beginning. Our aim is to establish a Chess Innovation Hub in every community across Africa, focusing on talent development for the future of work,” Tunde shared on his grand vision for the future.

See photos from the launch below

    

Photo credit: Tunde Onakoya

