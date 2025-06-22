Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Nigerian Fighter Pilot Kafayat Sanni Honoured for Academic Excellence in Ghana

BN TV Career Inspired

Ink Eze Talks Building BellaNaija Weddings, Digital Beginnings & More on Open Up Podcast

Inspired Scoop

DJ Cuppy Joins Gates Foundation’s 2025 Goalkeepers for Work in Education and Equity

Inspired Scoop

Abidemi Babatunde Babalola Wins Dan David Prize for Groundbreaking African Archaeology

Inspired Promotions

Here's How inDrive Drivers are Leading the Way on Empathy

Inspired News Promotions

Kenneth Nwokike Develops Tools and Platforms Aimed at Supporting Nigeria’s Emerging Entrepreneurs

Inspired Promotions

Fueling the Dream of Africans Through Football: TECNO remains the Global Partner of the AFCON 2025 and 2027

Inspired Scoop Sports

Coco Gauff Is Your 2025 French Open Champion | Second Slam Secured!

Inspired Scoop Sports

Kiki Iriafen Becomes First Nigerian-American to Win WNBA Rookie of the Month

Inspired Scoop

Oluwatobi Oyinlola Breaks Guinness Record for Creating the World’s Smallest GPS Tracking Device

Inspired

Nigerian Fighter Pilot Kafayat Sanni Honoured for Academic Excellence in Ghana

Kafayat Omolara Sanni, Nigeria’s first female fighter pilot, earns top awards for brilliance and leadership in Ghana.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Flight Lieutenant Kafayat Omolara Sanni, Nigeria’s first female fighter pilot, has once again etched her name in history, this time for academic excellence.

At the graduation ceremony of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) in Accra, Flt Lt Sanni was named Best Allied Student and also received the award for Best Assistant Commandant Paper. The ceremony, held on 20 June 2025, brought together top military officials and dignitaries from across Africa, recognising the outstanding achievements of officers from allied nations.

We first celebrated her back in 2019 when she made history as the first-ever female fighter pilot in the Nigerian Air Force, after completing her pilot training in the United States. Since then, she’s flown the Alpha Jet and led training sorties on the Super Mushshak, mentoring a new generation of NAF pilots as a seasoned instructor.

Now, she’s adding academic excellence to her growing list of achievements.

Her accomplishments at GAFCSC mark another defining chapter in a career already filled with firsts. But beyond the accolades, her journey reflects Nigeria’s growing influence in regional defence leadership, and a continued “commitment to gender inclusion in the armed forces,” says the Nigerian Air Force.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php