Tiwa Savage Just Gave Us Our Next Big Chop Inspo | See Photos

We’re definitely taking some hairstyle inspiration from Tiwa Savage. Have you seen her latest look? She’s been keeping her hair short and sleek lately, and we’re loving every bit of it.

The first time we clocked it was in her latest music video for “You4Me,” a smooth love song where she debuted the look. Since then, she’s posted more photos that tells the short hair is still going strong, and we’re into it.

In her recent Instagram shots, Tiwa is sitting pretty in a black halter dress with a sheer, pleated bottom half that shows off just enough. The styling is all gold everything. From stacked bangles to a chunky wristwatch, it’s giving glam without going overboard. Her black heels are strappy and simple, keeping things clean.

But really, it’s the short hair that pulls everything together. It frames her features, highlights her cheekbones, and adds that cool, grown-woman vibe she wears so well.

See the look below